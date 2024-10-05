According to reports, Manchester City are scouring the market for a midfielder to replace Rodri, who is set to miss the rest of this season.

Rodri is a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or as he’s emerged as the best central midfielder in the world.

However, Man City have been dealt a huge blow as Rodri has undergone surgery after tearing his ACL during his side’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad last month.

The Spain international is set to miss the rest of this season and it has been suggested that they could sign a replacement during the upcoming January transfer window.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man City’s potential move to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella would get ‘done’ if the Premier League side offered £70m for the Italy international.

However, Man City are being linked with several potential alternatives and Porto star Alan Varela is another possible option.

The 23-year-old joined Porto from Boca Juniors for around £8m last year and has already made 46 appearances for the Portuguese side across all competitions.

A report from Football Transfers claims Man City are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Varela as they have ‘sent scouts to assess his performances’.

Varela is said to have a £58m release clause in his contract and he ‘features prominently on their shortlist’ of options to replace Rodri. However, they are said to have grander plans for the defensive midfielder.

‘According to sources, Man City compiled a list of potential replacements, with Varela featuring prominently. Initially, the club sought a player with Premier League experience, hoping for an immediate impact during the season’s final stretch. ‘However, due to the scarcity of suitable options in that position, the Citizens are now exploring alternatives elsewhere as they aim to secure a fifth consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola. ‘At 28, Rodri has been a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s system, and his injury has left a significant gap in midfield. However, sources close to the club suggest that City not only see Varela as a temporary replacement but also as someone who could partner Rodri when he returns to full fitness.’

Regarding Jack Grealish, former Premier League scout Mick Brown claims his ‘transfer stance’ will be that he’s likely to remain at Man City.

“I could see why he might want to go and be the main man somewhere,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But, on the other hand, he’s playing in a team that are winning three or four trophies every year and are always at the top of the league.

“At Man City, they have a number of wide players and none of them are absolute regulars. Pep plays them against certain opposition and very often will rotate them.

“He’ll get plenty of football even if it is as a rotational player, in a side that has consistent success.

“What would he want to leave Manchester City for? I’ve heard he’s happy there with the way things are.

“There would have to be some particular reason, a falling out or something like that, that he would want to leave where he is.“