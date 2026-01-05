Marc Guehi has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man City.

According to reports, Manchester City have decided to ‘increase’ their ‘interest’ in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is admired by Liverpool.

Guehi has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in Europe and he is being linked with several elite clubs.

The England international is one of the most valuable footballers who is due to become a free agent in the summer, though an exit in this transfer window remains a possibility.

In the summer, Guehi looked likely to join Liverpool in a deal worth around £35m, but this transfer collapsed on deadline day.

Liverpool reached an agreement with Crystal Palace, but Oliver Glasner’s side opted to pull the plug at the eleventh hour as they did not have enough time to secure a suitable replacement.

Therefore, Guehi remains on the market and Liverpool face intense competition from rivals to secure his services, with Man City ’emerging as contenders’, while it has also been suggested that it would take an ‘extraordinary’ offer to land him this month.

READ: Man City 4 Arsenal 3 in Premier League XI of season so far



This is according to BBC Sport, who are reporting that the Premier League side have upped their ‘interest’ in Guehi after Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffered injuries against Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking after this match, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he is “concerned”and insisted that they must “find a solution”.

“We have a lot [of injuries]. John Stones is missing for I don’t know how many months,” Guardiola said.

“Ruben now will be out, Josko will be out. Nathan [Aké], always we know with Nathan he cannot play regularly. It’s the situation.

“Stay strong and we will find a solution. The spirit is there and will be there. Of course I have concerns.

“Have you seen the bench today? Four players from the academy and now we will have more. We don’t have players.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal emerge winners from day of draws as Chelsea capitalise on ‘sleepwalking’ Man City

* Rodri sends message to Arsenal after Man City lose ground in Premier League title race

* Man City top scorers against the Big Six: Erling Haaland clear of Sterling with only two players ahead

BBC Sport claims Man City are ‘exploring a move’ for Guehi ‘this month’ and Palace ‘would consider selling’ him, but it is explained that a deal depends on one condition.

The report claims: