According to reports, Manchester City’s potential move for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala ‘rests on’ an issue relating to Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract.

The 33-year-old has consistently been regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world while he’s played for Man City, but he has been negatively impacted by injuries in recent seasons as his game time has been limited.

De Bruyne returned to fitness last month after dealing with a hamstring issue, but he has only started three of Man City’s last eight Premier League games.

The experienced midfielder appears to have butted heads with Pep Guardiola as the head coach has only used him sparingly during their woeful run of form. They were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad on Boxing Day, so they have only one win in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

READ: Man City’s spent stars speeding up Guardiola resignation process as Everton gleefully accept easy ride



De Bruyne was limited to a 15-minute cameo appearance against Everton and it’s claimed he and Guardiola had an “acrimonious” greeting after the final whistle.

talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham said: “What was telling right at the end, Kevin De Bruyne was probably the first down the tunnel.”

Ex-City defender Danny Mills – who was on commentary duty for talkSPORT – replied: “I noticed that, he just turned and left the field.”

“Pep sort of went towards him, but it was very acrimonious wasn’t it? It wasn’t a pat on the back and a handshake.

“I think Kevin De Bruyne did not look happy. Yes, he’ll be disappointed with the result. But I think equally he’ll be very very disappointed he only got what, 15 minutes or so?”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘It can’t happen’ – Man City star rues one moment in Everton draw; Guardiola lauds ‘incredible’ player

👉 Man City: Finance expert predicts reason Pep Guardiola ‘could resign’ as he drops verdict on ‘sack’

👉 Man City star urged to ‘leave’ with shock return to former PL club mooted for one reason

Man City are linked with several potential replacements for De Bruyne and Bayern Munich star Musiala is one player being mentioned.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in Europe. He’s grabbed 14 goals and six assists in his 22 appearances across all competitions.

A report from Caught Offside claims the De Bruyne ‘issue could see Man City enter negotiations for incredible €180m-rated (£150m) talent’ Musiala as this ‘deal rests on’ the veteran midfielder.