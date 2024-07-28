Man City informed Guardiola signing wants to leave for good, with preferred option of suitors revealed

Manchester City have reportedly been informed that Kalvin Phillips wants to leave the club permanently, while there are two suitors who are interested in signing him.

Phillips’ spell at City has been a nightmare. Having signed from Leeds United for £45million after a pair of good Premier League campaigns, both he and the club would have expected he’d have regularly performed at the Etihad.

But three years on, the midfielder has played just 16 times in the Premier League, and been sent out on loan once, to West Ham, where he had an awful spell and was dropped at the back end of last season.

Phillips wants permanent City exit

There have been links with moves away from the club often of late, and Football Insider reports Phillips has told City that he wants to leave on a permanent basis, following last season’s loan.

The report states the reason for that is that Phillips wants to be able to settle under a new manager. Another loan would only allow that to happen temporarily, before he either headed back to City or, more likely, moved onto another club.

It seems for him to get back on track, a permanent move now is the best course of action.

Interest is reported from both Everton and Aston Villa.

Two suitors only want loans

However, both of those sides are said to be interested in a loan for Phillips, having kept an eye on him of late, rather than permanent moves.

That said, it is unclear if he will get the opportunity to leave permanently this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that there is the potential of a move still, given there have been conversations by some clubs regarding moves for Phillips.

“There’s no major update yet on Kalvin Phillips’ situation. Everton have been linked, and my understanding is that Everton but also many other clubs spoke with his agents, even if at the moment it’s not something close or imminent,” Romano said.

“I’m told it can take some days to assess all the options and then enter into advanced talks.”

