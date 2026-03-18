According to reports, Manchester City face losing Rodri and Erling Haaland in the coming months as they have made transfer decisions.

There could be major upheaval at Man City in the coming months as head coach Pep Guardiola has been heavily linked with an exit and is yet to decide whether to remain in charge for another year.

And Guardiola may not be the only key figure at Man City to leave in the summer, with a couple of their top performers attracting interest from elsewhere.

This includes Rodri and Haaland, though reports relating to these two players is purely reactionary after Man City’s Champions League exit and likely lack any substance.

This is especially because the latest reports of exits for Rodri and Haaland come from the Spanish media, which have an agenda to drive players from Premier League clubs to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

READ: Guardiola quit ‘announcement’ teased ‘within days’ as Manchester United ‘stars’ set for axe



Speaking of which, a new report in Spain claims Man City have been ‘informed’ that Rodri has ‘completed an agreement’ with his agent to leave the Premier League club and is ‘considering his options’.

The report claims:

‘Rodri has several options in mind for his future. The first, and most striking, would be a return to La Liga EA Sports. ‘However, he also hasn’t ruled out the idea of ​​signing one last big contract in an exotic league, such as the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer.’

READ MORE: Premier League hurting after failed Champions League comebacks as Man City’s quadruple quest ends



Another report from the same Spanish outlet has commented on Haaland, who is said to be eyeing an exit despite signing a contract extension until 2034 not too long ago.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with somewhat fanciful moves for Haaland in recent months, and the outlet wants us to think that he has told his agent, Rafaela Pimienta, that he’s decided that ‘now is the time to leave’ Man City.

Though this is unlikely to be the reality because there is the small matter of Haaland having eight years running on his contract, and this surely means Man City can price any interested club out of a move.

Still, the report claims: ‘This isn’t an impulsive move, but rather a carefully considered decision that, according to English media, has come to fruition now that City have been eliminated from the Champions League.

‘Haaland believes he’s at a pivotal moment in his career. At 25, he wants to continue competing at the highest level and, above all, have a real chance of winning the Champions League. That’s his top priority and the factor shaping his future.’

READ NEXT: Pep Guardiola gives Arsenal the ultimate compliment as Real Madrid media drop two-word verdict

