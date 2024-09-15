According to reports, Erling Haaland’s ‘future seems away’ from Manchester City as three elite European clubs are in an ‘intense war’ to sign him.

Man City fended off competition from several clubs to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for around £51m ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 24-year-old has arguably established himself as the best striker in the world during his time at the Etihad.

The forward has made a stunning start to this season as he has scored nine goals in his five appearances across all competitions. Overall for Man City, he has 99 goals in his 103 outings.

Haaland is under contract until 2027 and recent reports have suggested Man City are keen to offer him a new deal.

Earlier this month, a report from Football Insider claimed ‘contract talks have been held up’ because of a potential release clause.

‘Discussions have gone on for some time over a rewarding new deal for the 24-year-old, who has ripped up the Premier League since arriving in England. ‘Sources say a release clause is likely to be included in the final contract signed by Haaland. ‘The striker is expected to commit his future to City – who are focused on rewarding his form and tying him down long-term.’

READ: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: More Premier League goals than Eric Cantona and Bradford



A recent report claimed Haaland has ‘given the okay’ for Barcelona to sign him and wants an affordable release clause in his new Man City contract.

A new report in Spain claims Haaland is ‘clear’ about his future as he has ‘expressed his desire to face new challenges and the next step in his career seems to point to another country and another big club’.

While Barcelona are said to be leading the race to sign Haaland, Real Madrid and PSG are also in an ‘intense war’ to sign the prolific striker.

It is also said that ‘Haaland’s starting price would be around 120 million euros, a figure that, although high, does not seem to be an obstacle’.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F365’s 3pm Blackout: Liverpool plodding even with Nunez chaos as Haaland is inevitable

👉 Man City FFP: Pep ‘agrees with Tebas for the first time’ on expulsion

👉 Man City FFP: Football finance expert predicts how many points City could lose; reveals verdict timeline

Regarding interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, the report explains.