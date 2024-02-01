Man City ‘intensify efforts in last few hours’ to beat Real Madrid to €80m Bayern star

Man City are ready to blow Real Madrid out of the water to sign Alphonso Davies.

Manchester City are ready to blow Real Madrid out of the water in a bid to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich this summer.

Madrid are thought to have been schmoozing Davies for some time as they look to sign a world class left-back, but City are also keen with Pep Guardiola having used centre-backs Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol on the left of defence this season.

The Spaniard wants to add a more explosive option to his ranks and Fichajes claim City have ‘itensified their efforts’ to sign the 23-year-old ‘in the last few hours’.

The immediacy of that claim got us excited for a second, but alas, this will be a summer move if it happens at all.

The report claims City have €80m set aside for Davies, while Madrid can only stump up €50m, given they also have their hearts set on finally landing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man City are ‘willing to go all out’ for the defender and offer a contract worth up to €15million per season as they look to fend off interest from Madrid, who can reportedly only stretch to just over half that amount.

Davies is under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2025 and Fabrizio Romano said in October that the full-back could be tempted by a “new experience”.

“The crucial part here is Bayern. Bayern will offer Alphonso a new deal but there are lot of changes in the board, new directors… they need clarity internally and then they will discuss new deal with Davies.

“That will be the key point to understand if he signs new contract… or maybe wants to try new experience in Premier League or La Liga in 2024.”

Davies is yet to agree to new terms with the Bundesliga club, who have reportedly offered a deal, but not one that meets the Canadian’s demands.

The left-back hasn’t been assured of his place in Thomas Tuchel’s team this season amid claims uncertainty over his future is affecting his performances.

On Davies’ recent form Tuchel said: “Phonzy is a very nice and sensitive guy, which is why the situation also inhibits him to a certain extent. He always has games and phases where he plays really well. Over a longer period of time, he perhaps lacks a bit of confidence.

“He can make a difference on the left side thanks to his speed. We’re working on making sure he doesn’t shy away. He’s important off the ball, and the next step could be to step up his tackling. We know his potential and that he’s a good guy.”

