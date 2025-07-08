According to reports, Manchester City are in talks to sell Nico Gonzalez, who joined the club from FC Porto for £50million in January.

Man City brought Nico to the Premier League in the winter transfer window to help fill the void left by the injury to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

The 23-year-old played 17 times across all competitions in the second half of last season, scoring twice.

He failed to nail down a starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s midfield, and with Rodri returning to full fitness, he could struggle for minutes next season.

There’s plenty of football to be played, but Nico will not want to settle for Carabao Cup starts and minutes off the bench in the Champions League and Premier League.

Despite only joining the club six months ago, there are rumours that the Spaniard could leave City this summer.

According to Football Insider journalist and ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, the player’s agent has been ‘speaking to several clubs about a move away’.

Brown says there have been ‘preliminary talks’ with interested clubs, as manager Guardiola looks to trim his squad.

On Nico, who could be part of a summer exodus, Brown said: “Man City are inviting offers for Nico Gonzalez.

“It’s a classic case of what I always warn against, they rushed to bring him in during the January window because they needed to plug a gap.

“Six months later, they’re looking to let him go because he’s not quite been what they expected.

“Whatever the reason for that is, it’s something clubs have got to be more careful of.

“Guardiola has made no secret of the fact he wants to cut down his squad this summer, and that in large part is due to how many they’re bringing in.

“They’ve already bought a new player in Gonzalez’s position, now it’s time to make the space.

“From what I hear, City have been testing the waters to find a buyer for him.

“His agent has been speaking to clubs to drum up the interest, and by all accounts it’s something all parties are working on doing.

“It’s an interesting one after just six months at the club, but they seem to have made their decision.”

While Brown reckons there’s a chance Nico leaves the Etihad, several more reliable journalists have claimed that is not the case.

Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Manchester City sources insist Nico Gonzalez remains part of their plans for the next season, despite reports suggesting a summer departure is possible.”

Meanwhile, The Athletic correspondent Sam Lee has dismissed reports surrounding a potential exit for the ex-Porto midfielder.

Lee says talk of selling Nico and that his agent is speaking to clubs is false and that the 23-year-old ‘is in their plans for the coming season’.

