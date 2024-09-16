Man City offer ‘irrefutable salary’ to Barcelona star as Man Utd, Chelsea join in Jorge Mendes ‘contact’

Lamine Yamal is on fire for Barcelona at the start of the season.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all ‘contacted’ Jorge Mendes to offer Lamine Yamal an ‘irrefutable salary’ to lure the Spaniard away from Barcelona.

Yamal has emerged as one of the most talented players in world football despite only turning 17 during the European Championships, the tournament in which he made everyone stand up and take notice.

Hid displays for club and country have persuaded Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco to make the renewal of the teenager’s contract ‘one of the priority objectives before the end of the year’.

A report in Spain claims the club chiefs ‘want to ensure the long-term continuity of the great star of the team, who is considered the heir to the throne of Leo Messi’.

Yamal – who has been named among the 30 contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or despite his tender age – is currently on a measly €32,000 per week with his current deal set to expire in 2026.

Therefore ‘many teams have already appeared willing to make a stratospheric investment to get him out of the Camp Nou, and pay him more than double what he earns right now’.

Surely more than double, but anyway, ‘there are four entities that have contacted Jorge Mendes, his agent, and Munir Nasraoui, his father, and offer him an irrefutable salary’.

Paris Saint-Germain join Premier League trio Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in making clear their interest in Yamal, who has thus far refused to talk about his future, though has confirmed he is ‘comfortable’ playing under Hansi Flick at Barcelona.

‘The enormous interest that exists in the Spanish-Moroccan forces Barça to have to intervene if they do not want to run the risk of seeing how he escapes and ends up packing his bags in the near future, a loss that would be incredibly painful for the fans’, with his departure ‘placed at the height of those of Leo Messi or Neymar Junior’.

Barcelona will therefore offer Yamal a ‘galactic contract’ to keep him from leaving the club.

Yamal is off to a flying start under Flick, contributing three goals and four assists as Barcelona have recorded a 100 per cent record from their opening five La Liga games of the season.

After the winger was applauded from the pitch by the opposition fans following his brace in their 4-1 win over Girona, Flick hailed his influence on the side.

“He’s very young, but he’s really incredible, a difference-maker at such a young age,” Flick said. “Having him is key for us, not just because of his quality, but he also presses very well high. He combines talent and pressure, and that’s massive for us. He is outstanding.”