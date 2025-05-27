According to reports, Newcastle United are plotting a move for Jack Grealish, but he has one ‘major hurdle’ to overcome to leave Manchester City.

Grealish needs to leave Man City during this summer’s transfer window as he has slipped in the pecking order under head coach Pep Guardiola.

The £100m winger has struggled to live up to expectations at Man City as Guardiola has tried and failed to turn him into a perfect footballer after joining as an electric and must-watch wide man.

Guardiola has preferred Jeremy Doku and Savinho to the England international this season, as injuries and poor form have limited his opportunities. He only made seven Premier League starts in 2024/25 and did not make the squad for the final game of the campaign.

Grealish has reportedly ‘told friends’ a huge admission on his relationship with Guardiola, but the Man City boss has insisted that it’s “nothing personal”.

An exit would be right for all parties, but a report from The Mirror claims Grealish and Man City have an ‘issue’ to overcome with his massive salary likely to provide a ‘major hurdle’.

‘City’s hierarchy will be keen to recoup a significant chunk of the £100million it cost to sign Grealish in the first place. They will almost certainly have to accept a loss on that figure and a loan move has not been ruled out – with City having to stump up a significant amount of his wages. ‘Grealish is keen to secure a move where he can play regularly, which will aid his bid to make Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for next summer’s World Cup.’

Grealish is linked with several Premier League and European clubs ahead of this summer, and former chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims Newcastle are among the teams “considering a move”.

“Newcastle have been considering a move for Grealish,” Brown told Football Insider.

“That’s definitely a move I can see happening when the window opens.

“Eddie Howe wants to strengthen this squad because they’ve not been able to spend much in recent windows, and he would add quality and experience to the team.

“I think it’s a move that would suit him if they can offer him more regular football. It looks like he will be leaving Man City, he’s not going to be part of Guardiola’s plans.

“So, a move Newcastle could allow him to keep playing in the Champions League and in the Premier League if they can get it done. The only problem there is his wages, and whether he’d take a cut to move to Newcastle.”