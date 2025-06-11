Jack Grealish has told friends which club he'd like to go to

Jack Grealish has reportedly ‘let it be known to friends’ that he’s ‘open’ to a move from Manchester City and is ‘excited’ by one route in the Premier League.

Grealish’s role has diminished in the last couple of seasons. In his first at City, the forward was directly involved in 10 goals, and the following season, that improved to 16 direct goal contributions.

But production and appearances have dropped since better players have joined. Last season, Grealish played just 20 times in the Premier League, starting only seven games, and he was dropped entirely for the final game of the season.

The forward is not expected to be involved in the Club World Cup, suggesting he’s surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

He has been linked with moves to Everton and Newcastle of late, and according to Football Insider, he’s confided in friends in regards to which side he’d prefer to head to.

The report states Grealish has ‘let it known to be friends’ that he is ‘open’ to a move away from City, and is ‘excited’ by the prospect of heading to Everton.

It’s said the ‘glamour’ of their new stadium and the possibility of a regular starting role is attractive to Grealish, who does not just want to be a squad player.

He also accepts he will need to leave the Etihad in order to be able to secure a place in England’s squad for the next World Cup, around a year from now.

Grealish has not played for England since October 2024, and he was previously left out of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Everton would not be able to afford Grealish’s wage, which is reported to be between £300,000 and £350,000 per week, so City would need to part-fund a loan deal.

The forward might have to take a pay cut if he were to leave permanently, but if he’s willing to move to Everton, he might well be ok with making less money, if he knows he’ll get regular football there.

In any case, it looks most likely that if he is to join the Toffees, he’ll do so initially on loan, but he’ll be eager to put in performances that show him to be a player worthy of signing permanently, either by Everton or another club.

