According to reports, one of Manchester City’s January signings is already ‘ready to leave’ the Premier League outfit as Pep Guardiola has ‘lost faith’.

Man City are coming off a disappointing 2024/25 campaign as they suffered a significant decline after winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Rodri’s ACL injury exposed Man City as their Premier League title hopes ended before the New Year amid a dire run of form.

City stabilised during the run-in to finish third in the Premier League, but it was a rare trophyless season for Guardiola’s side, who lost to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

Their sudden downfall tempted club chiefs to bring forward their summer rebuild to January as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders during the winter window.

Man City have also invested heavily in this window, sitting third in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders with around £109m on signings.

Man City’s recent signings have taken a while to settle, and it remains to be seen whether they will prove successful additions.

At around £50m, Gonzalez was Man City’s second most expensive signing in January, but he was in and out of the team as he filled in for Rodri during the run-in.

Gonzalez already finds himself in a difficult situation at the Etihad as Rodri has returned to full fitness, while Man City have bought Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan this summer.

A report from journalist Graeme Bailey for Manchester City News claims Guardiola has already ‘lost faith’, as proven by the signing of Reijnders and that Gonzalez only played for 61 minutes at the Club World Cup.

Gonzalez is said to be ‘ready to leave’ Man City this summer, with his future deemed ‘one to watch’ during this window.

Reijnders has already moved ahead of Gonzalez in the pecking order and the former Porto star has several options regarding his next move. The report adds: