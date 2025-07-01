Man City join list of humiliated Premier League giants at the Club World Cup

The Premier League is the self-styled ‘Best League in the world’, but that hasn’t stopped its biggest clubs from suffering humiliating defeats against unfavoured opponents.

While some would argue that English clubs have never taken the competition seriously, the riches and squad depth of the Premier League’s elite should theoretically be enough to cruise past anybody.

We’ve trawled through the history of the competition and picked out every Premier League side to come a cropper against intercontinental opponents.

For the full article, please click here.