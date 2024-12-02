Keane, Carragher and Richards agree on Man City ‘liability’ after Liverpool defeat

Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher all agree that Kyle Walker is becoming a “liability” for Man City after their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Citizens were not at their best as they were beaten by Arne Slot’s men on Sunday with the Reds now 11 points ahead of the defending champions in the Premier League table.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring after just 12 minutes before Mohamed Salah wrapped up the points late on for Liverpool as he scored a 78th-minute penalty.

It was a fourth defeat in a row for Man City as they continued an unprecedented run of form under Pep Guardiola with the club now winless in seven matches in all competitions.

Despite having a number of injuries in the squad, many of their fit players have been underperforming with Walker one of the main players called out in recent weeks for criticism.

And the Man City defender was to blame again for the first goal at Anfield on Sunday with Walker’s lapse of concentration allowing Gakpo to tap in Salah’s cross at the back post.

Speaking about the first goal, Man Utd legend Keane commented on Sky Sports: “Walker just switches. These players who have produced for years are all off it and it’s like a perfect storm for the opposition.”

Former Man City right-back Richards added: “I talked about Kyle Walker and I’m not picking on him, but your captain is supposed to be the leader on the pitch.

“I spoke about him not getting back in and he was jogging in, doesn’t know where Gakpo is. By the time he looks he’s already behind him. You have to get back in early and face the ball. This is what is costing Man City.

“He [Walker] is ball-watching constantly. I’ve sung his praises for so long now but we need him to be the leader on the pitch. Get people back in position early, talk and organise.

“He’s played right-back at times where he’s had to provide the width. When you have Rico Lewis going inside, you have to be high and wide, but you’re still a right-back. Get back.”

And ex-Liverpool defender Carragher gave his view, he said: “He [Walker] can switch off and that’s always been the negative about him. He has a little look over his right shoulder and doesn’t look again. He switches off for a second and before you know it, it’s in the back of the net.

“That has been a problem throughout Kyle Walker’s career. That is never going to go away. That has always been a weakness and it has nothing to do with his age – but his athleticism would be that good in a game that you would put up with it because he saves you on the counter-attack or is bombing forward. You’re not getting that side of it now, so he becomes a bit of a liability for Man City.”