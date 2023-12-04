Keane makes huge new title prediction after Man City lose ground on Arsenal, Liverpool

Roy Keane insists he is “starting to become doubtful” that Manchester City will win the Premier League after their 3-3 draw against Tottenham.

The Citizens were held at the Etihad Stadium to Spurs in a thrilling encounter with Pep Guardiola’s side coming from a goal down early on before twice throwing away a one-goal lead.

Son Heung-min put the visitors ahead on six minutes before the South Korean deflected the ball into his own net to put Man City back on level terms just three minutes later.

Phil Foden’s strike before half-time was cancelled out by a Giovani Lo Celso effort on 69 minutes, while Dejan Kulusevski struck a last-minute equaliser after Jack Grealish had put City into a 3-2 lead with just nine minutes to go.

The result sees Liverpool leapfrog Man City in the table, while Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead to three points over Guardiola’s men.

And former Manchester United midfielder Keane is no longer sure that Man City will win their fourth Premier League title in a row.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions as Spurs mug Manchester City yet again in another episode of Etihad madness

“I certainly wouldn’t bet against Man City, but I am starting to become doubtful about City winning that title,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“There’s a reason it hasn’t been won four years in a row because keeping those levels up, that hunger, desire, you get a few injuries, some of the top boys coming off it.

“But certainly Arsenal and Liverpool I’m looking at, especially Arsenal with the strength and depth they’ve got and the experience of last year.”

Tottenham starting off the season in brilliant form but injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison combined with red cards for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie against Chelsea have set them back in recent weeks.

Romero, Maddison and Van de Ven were still missing against Man City and Keane reckons it will be a struggle just for Tottenham to finish in the top four this season.

Keane added: “They need to get some of their better players back.

“They’ve had a decent start to the season, there’s been a sticky patch over the last few weeks, but they’ve played some decent stuff. Get one or two [players] in during January as well.

“Could they be competing for the top four? It’s a big ask, but I’m impressed with the manager. His personality is helping with the club at the moment. His laid back approach is helping the players.

“Top four might be a bit of a stretch, but there’s big improvements at Spurs over the last few months.”