Manchester City have a large, aging squad and are heading toward a major summer rebuild.

We put together a cheeky ‘keep or sell’ list last year and it feels like the perfect time to revisit it.

Ederson: Sell

It’s probably time for Man City and Ederson to cut ties. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a revelation at the Etihad but he’s been flirting with an exit and if a Saudi Arabian club come calling again this summer, he will probably push more than he did in 2024.

Stefan Ortega: Keep

A genuine option for the No. 1 shirt with or without Ederson’s presence, Ortega has been solid when called upon by Pep Guardiola and in terms of back-up goalkeepers, there are very few better in world football.

Interestingly, Ortega and Ederson are two of six City first-team players out of contract at the end of next season. That makes the sale of the latter even more likely.

Scott Carson: Keep

Carson is out of contract this summer – surely Man City can’t afford to let him go?!

Kyle Walker: Sell

No-brainer to get rid of Walker permanently this summer and the buy option in his January loan move to AC Milan will probably be triggered. City will hope the hard work is done and it’s just a case of the Italians saying, ‘Fine, we will keep him.’ Or whatever that is in Italian.

Rico Lewis: Keep

Lewis is a promising young player but has been exposed at times this season. A loan spell is definitely beneath him now and Guardiola fully trusts him, and in several positions as well. He is someone who will massively benefit from Rodri’s return.

Vitor Reis: Keep

Signed in January, there is a chance Reis is loaned out at the end of 2024/25 but we can’t see it happening.

Abdukodir Khusanov: Keep

Well, it’s safe to say it has been a testing start to life in English for young Khusanov, the first Uzbek to play in the Premier League. He is only 21 so can easily improve.

Moving to a foreign country at such a young age, not knowing the language, and being thrust straight into the defence for a huge Premier League season is A Lot.

John Stones: Keep

With only a year left on his contract, it seems like City would be better off keeping Stones at the club and letting him leave on a free transfer in 2026. Stones has a big salary and is very injury prone, making it very unlikely that a club comes in for him – maybe Saudi Arabian teams will be tempted, but, yeah, we doubt it.

Ruben Dias: Keep

Still one of the best centre-backs in the world, Dias is not someone City will be looking to sell. That said, the Cityzens have a policy of not holding players back if they want to leave – though they always demand the right price.

Manuel Akanji: Keep

Akanji has not played since February 2 due to an adductor injury but has been one of City’s most consistent players since joining the club in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Although we don’t know how he will perform when he comes back, it would be unfair to deem him surplus to requirements.

MAN CITY FFP FEATURES

👉 Man City FFP: Five potential punishments ranked on impact severity with verdict coming soon

👉 Man City FFP: Transfer targets for expelled Premier League champions in League Two

👉 Man City FFP: Guardiola’s 28-man squad ranked on post-relegation exit likelihood with verdict looming



Nathan Ake: Keep

Ake, like Akanji, has been incredibly consistent for City but is frustratingly injury-prone. Still, that doesn’t justify selling him.

Josko Gvardiol: Keep

Obviously… right?

Joshua Wilson-Esbrand: Loan

When everyone is back fit for the start of next season, it will be difficult for Wilson-Esbrand to force his way into Guardiola’s team. He is currently on loan at Stoke City in the Championship. The next step is obviously a mid-table Bundesliga team.

Nico O’Reilly: Keep

Blimey.

Rodri: Keep and wrap in cotton wool

The Ballon d’Or holder should be back at the start of next season, if not for a potential FA Cup final against Crystal Palace or Aston Villa on May 17.

His absence has been missed more than anyone could have imagined. We thought it would make the title race interesting with City still fighting at the top of the table, but none of those things have happened.

Kalvin Phillips: Sell

Unfortunately, Phillips has been poor in an Ipswich side all but relegated. This was a big opportunity for him to prove he can still cut it in the Premier League, yet now we are unsure if Leeds United would take him if they are promoted. That transfer will likely happen in the summer and if Phillips flops back at Elland Road, we have no clue what comes next.

Nico Gonzalez: Keep

Signed for big money in January, Nico is here to stay.

Mateo Kovacic: Keep

Very tough decision to make, this. On one hand, Kovacic is a very good squad player. On the other hand, he is 30 and getting rid of him would be a statement of City’s rebuilding intent.

Ilkay Gundogan: Sell

Gundogan recently triggered a contract extension, but it still isn’t enough to convince us he is good enough to play consistently next season.

Matheus Nunes: Keep

Nunes’ inconsistency is frustrating but we are giving him, say, one more year to prove this is a level he belongs.

Claudio Echeverri: Loan

A loan move to Girona has been suggested and might be the most inevitable transfer of the summer.

READ MORE: Timber, Gravenberch… Foden? Premier League players ‘like a new signing’ in 2024/25

Maximo Perrone: Sell

Perrone has worked under ex-Chelsea, Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas but we are not convinced he will become a regular in the City team.

Kevin De Bruyne: Leaving

Out of contract at the end of the season, City legend De Bruyne has confirmed he is leaving. Where will he end up? He has admitted a move to another English club is an option, but there is plenty of interest from clubs in MLS.

Expansion club San Diego feel like a good option, while New York City are part of the City Group, so are a team to keep an eye on. There will be plenty of interest from Saudi Arabia as well, though De Bruyne has always struck me as someone who would choose the United States over the Middle East. We shall see.

Bernardo Silva: Keep

Man City’s season has put the age of their incredibly successful stars in the spotlight and Silva has certainly fallen victim to the narrative that this is a finished squad. We are not overly sure. Let’s maybe not write these guys off after one bad season – they are almost entitled to it.

Silva has it in him to contribute in another title-winning campaign but there is no doubt that he has to improve. Him and 20 others.

James McAtee: Keep

McAtee has proved he can contribute for City and we don’t think another loan spell is the way to go. If the club receive an irresistible offer, they’d be wise to accept. Otherwise, he can stay and be a very capable squad player. If he wants.

Oscar Bobb: Loan

Bobb can bounce back nicely after a campaign ruined by a long-term injury by going out on loan. He is a serious talent but his progress has stagnated, making regular football in 2025/26 imperative.

Phil Foden: Keep

He has been rubbish in comparison to last season but there is obviously no chance City sell Foden.

Savinho: Keep

It has been a difficult debut season but Savinho still has a respectful 10 assists in 27 Premier League appearances. City won’t give up on him after a year.

Jack Grealish: Sell

Grealish is at a crossroads in his career and we are not sure where he should go, but we do know that he should go.

Tottenham Hotspur have long been linked with Grealish, and there’s also talk of a return to Aston Villa. However, both options seem unlikely – Spurs already have plenty of wide options, and Villa fans aren’t particularly fond of him.

Transfer options for Grealish deserves its own feature so we won’t dive too deep into it. The overriding point is that Man City should sell and Grealish has to leave.

Jeremy Doku: Keep

Doku is a bit of an all bark, no bite winger with his technical ability but lack of goals and assists. Saying that, there is no desire on City’s part to sell and there will probably be no desire on any other club’s behalf to pay the £55million he cost in 2023.

Omar Marmoush: Keep

Marmoush has been a bloody good signing so far and will be important in his first full season. Hopefully for him and City, he’ll be playing in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland: Keep

Proper difficult, this one. Yeah, still not entirely sure if we chose the right option.