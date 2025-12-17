Manchester City key star Phil Foden has been backed to ‘agree a critical deal soon’ as he looks to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

Foden has certainly not been without his critics in recent years, but he has returned to his best form in recent weeks and should have a massive say in the Premier League title race.

The England international has seven goals and two assists in his 14 appearances for Man City in the Premier League this term,

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Man City are keen to tie Foden to a new contract. He is currently among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2027.

Earlier this month, Man City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that he wants Foden to “stay” at the club for “all of his career”.

Guardiola said: “Hopefully he can stay all his career here. He is a special player, a Man City fan, from the academy.”

Now, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson, in an interview with Football Insider, has backed the Premier League side and Foden to ‘agree a deal soon’.

When asked about how much a new deal could be worth, Borson responded: “I mean, I suspect he earns very well right now.

“I would think he will probably be in the top five already, so I think that will just solidify his position within that hierarchy.

“It’s critical when he’s playing back to this sort of level that he’s re-signed, and I’m sure that will happen.”

Bernardo Silva is a more pressing concern for Man City as the Portugal international is only under contract until the end of this season.

Silva has been one of Man City’s most important players in recent years, and he remains a key asset for the club. He has already made 16 Premier League appearances this term.

However, Silva has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, FC Barcelona or PSG in recent years, though Man City are keen to keep him.

A report from Football Insider says Man City are in ‘ongoing talks’ over keeping Silva beyond next summer, with Guardiola’s ‘stance’ being that he should stay.

The report adds: ‘Sources now say that Pep Guardiola is keen to keep him at the club and views him as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

‘The midfielder is expected to have plenty of others from elsewhere, both in January on a pre-contract agreement and as a potential free agent next summer, but it is understood that the City project remains very important to him.’