Liverpool tried to swap Luis Diaz for a Manchester City forward in a shock ‘proposal’ that was brutally shut down by Pep Guardiola’s side, according to reports.

Diaz left Liverpool this summer, joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for a fee that could rise to £65.5million.

The Colombian international spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield, registering 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 appearances and winning four major trophies.

He registered 13 goals and seven assists last season to help Arne Slot’s side win the Premier League title at a canter, but Diaz wanted to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Bayern were linked with several left-wingers in the summer, including Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, but ended up signing Diaz for an initial £60.5m, which helped fund Alexander Isak’s British record transfer to Liverpool.

The Reds managed to get a significant fee for a 28-year-old who wanted to leave, emphasising their incredible ability to negotiate sales.

One negotiation that fell flat on its face, however, involved Diaz and Man City last summer.

Incredibly, The Telegraph reports that Liverpool proposed a swap deal involving Diaz and Julian Alvarez, as the former ‘wanted to go to City’.

The Cityzens delivered a ruthless response that ‘killed the idea’ and ended up selling Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. The report states:

Shortly after the trio (Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes, Arne Slot) got to work, Liverpool realised Luis Diaz wanted to go to Manchester City. The recruitment team proposed Diaz might move to the Etihad in exchange for Julian Alvarez. “We don’t sell to rivals,” City responded, killing the idea. “Neither do we then,” was Liverpool’s pithy response. City sold Alvarez to Atletico Madrid instead, Diaz stayed put and put his disappointment behind him, and Liverpool’s incomings amounted to just £10m for Federico Chiesa.

City received a club-record fee for Alvarez, selling the Argentine World Cup winner for an initial £64m, which could rise to around £82m.

While Diaz enjoyed a successful campaign at Liverpool, Alvarez endured the first trophyless season of his career in 2024/25.

On a personal level, it was a fruitful year for the ex-City star, who scored 29 goals and made eight assists in 57 appearances across all competitions, including eight goal involvements in 10 Champions League matches.

Liverpool host Atletico in Europe’s premier competition on September 17 as both sides get their European campaigns underway.

The La Liga giants return to England a month later when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates.

Fixtures at Liverpool and Arsenal, and home to Inter, should be tough, but Diego Simeone’s side were handed a favourable league phase draw.

Atletico also face Bodo/Glimt, Union Saint-Gilloise and Eintracht Frankfurt at home and travel to PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray.

