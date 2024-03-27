Joshua Kimmich has struck an ‘agreement’ to leave Bayern Munich this summer as Man City look to bring him to England, according to reports.

The Citizens want to improve their midfield options in the summer transfer window and Kimmich is reportedly one of their top targets.

Kimmich agrees to leave Bayern Munich

Kalvin Phillips, who is currently on loan at West Ham, is likely to leave permanently in the summer with the former Leeds United midfielder struggling to get a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

And that should free up the space to bring in Kimmich or another midfielder with former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealing earlier this month that Man City are “exploring a move” for the Bayern Munich man.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arguably the most concerning potential exit for Bayern is Joshua Kimmich, who has endured a tough season and is heading into the final year of his contract. Bayern’s new director of sport, Max Eberl, will hold talks with the player.

“Kimmich is open to moving to the Premier League. Manchester City are exploring a move for him and believe he could gel well with Rodri. Liverpool have also been linked but there’s nothing advanced there to date. Barcelona are another club long-linked with Kimmich.

“Bayern don’t want to lose Kimmich but with his contract expiring in 2025 they may be forced to put him up for sale if fresh terms aren’t agreed.”

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Kimmich now has an ‘agreement’ with Bayern Munich to leave this summer after he ‘has lost his untouchable status at the Allianz Arena’.

It is understood that Kimmich ‘can leave for a reasonable price’ of €65m ‘or even less’ with many teams ‘interested’ in the Germany international’s services.

However, Man City is ‘considered the main favourite to welcome him into their ranks, and reunite him with Pep Guardiola’ as the former Barcelona midfielder ‘knows the 29-year-old footballer perfectly’.

Kimmich is the ‘one chosen by Guardiola to accompany’ Rodri in midfield as it is the Man City boss’ ‘intention is to find a luxury partner’ for the Spain international.

Man City to wave goodbye to Pep in 2025?

There were reports on Tuesday which claimed that Guardiola ‘will leave’ Man City in 2025 when his contract expires and ‘could take a Jurgen Klopp-like break from management’.

