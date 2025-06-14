Man City defender Kyle Walker with the Fenerbahce badge and the AC Milan badge crossed out

Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker is in talks to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a two-year contract, according to reports.

Walker joined Italian side AC Milan on loan in January, but the Serie A club have opted not to trigger the option to sign him permanently for around €4million (£3.4m).

That means the England international is set to return to Man City — but he is extremely likely to leave in the summer transfer window.

He recently featured for the Three Lions in their 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal, having been an unused substitute in their previous World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

The 35-year-old struggled as England lost to an African nation for the first time, casting doubt over whether he will get the five more caps needed to reach 100.

Having failed to secure a permanent move to Milan, Walker is now attracting interest from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce — who are, of course, managed by Jose Mourinho.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Mourinho’s side have “made an official offer” to sign Walker from City.

Sabuncuoglu reports that Walker “wants a minimum two-year contract”, and if an agreement is reached, Pep Guardiola’s side will not stand in his way. In fact, they might even drive him to Istanbul themselves.

It’s added that “official talks have begun with the player’s agent regarding the terms of the contract.”

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the news, writing on X that Walker has received a “serious approach” from Fenerbahce, who “are in contact with his camp.”

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira has likewise reported that Walker has been offered the two-year deal he’s looking for.

Meanwhile, Walker has admitted he’d “give up” a Premier League winner’s medal with Manchester City in exchange for winning the Europa League with his former club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on his podcast (that literally nobody asked for), Walker said: “I’d probably give up one Premier League title, not the first, to have won that Europa League with Tottenham because I know what it means.

“Probably my second — although that was the ‘Four-midables’ [when they won all four domestic trophies].

“It’s hard to give one away but for what that moment meant, to say I was in that Spurs squad that won a trophy.”

Walker also admitted that he was very nervous watching his old team beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao last month.

He added: “It was the first time in a long time I’ve been nervous — and I wasn’t even playing.

“I was there with my iPad and I couldn’t sit and watch it. I was walking up and down my room.

“We reached a lot of finals but against better teams who knew how to win.

“They’ve always been a club that nearly got over the line but not quite. I’m buzzing for them.”

