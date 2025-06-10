Manchester City have confirmed that they have completed ‘two key appointments’, with two former Liverpool coaches moving to the Etihad.

Man City‘s hierarchy have recognised that a huge overhaul is required following a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

Pep Guardiola‘s side failed to win a trophy as they lost in the FA Cup final, while they finished third in the Premier League following a dire run of form around the New Year.

City headed into the 24/25 campaign looking to win the Premier League for a fifth consecutive season, but this term was the end of an era for the once-great side, who suffered a severe decline in the absence of Rodri.

Rodri was a huge miss after he suffered an ACL injury and this severe blow exposed Man City’s ageing squad, with most of Guardiola’s players either out of steam or simply past their peak.

Man City’s poor performances in the Premier League tempted the board to bring forward transfer plans to January as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spenders during the winter window.

City are already among the biggest spenders in this summer’s window as they look to make several key signings, but they are also making additions in the dugout.

The Premier League outfit need additions following the exits of Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens and last month, it was revealed that they are looking at former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders.

Lijnders had two spells at Liverpool as assistant manager before leaving with Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

Having previously failed as a manager at NEC Nijmegen, Lijnders had another go as he joined Red Bull Salzburg ahead of this season, but he was sacked after only 29 games in charge.

Lijnders was unemployed for around six months but he has returned to football with Man City and he is joined by James French, who is moving directly ‘from’ Liverpool.

Man City have confirmed that Lijnders has become Guardiola’s assistant coach, while French has been named set-piece coach.

On these ‘two key appointments’, City sporting director Hugo Viana said in a statement: “We are all delighted that Pepijn and James have joined our senior coaching set-up.

“Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years.

“Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.

“And I have no doubt at all that both will prove to be very important assets for Pep and his coaching team as we prepare for the Club World Cup and then the 2025/26 season.”