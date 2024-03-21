Man City legal bill questioned on top of 115 FFP charges as ‘no transparency’ raises further doubts

Manchester City’s accounting of their legal bills has been questioned on top of their 115 FFP charges as Premier League CEO Richard Masters has been accused of showing “no transparency”.

City were charged last year with 115 financial breaches spanning nine seasons, but despite both Everton and Nottingham Forest receiving point deductions for more recently discovered violations, their case is yet to be heart by an independent commission.

Prmeier League CEO Richard Masters has confirmed a date has been set, but hasn’t divulged what that date is, though it’s widely believed to be in 2025.

The 52-page document detailing the findings and reasons for Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction suggests City could face ‘expulsion’ from the Premier League for their more significant transgressions.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside track podcast, Keith Wyness – the former Everton CEO who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs – claims City’s case has been “kicked into the long grass” and questioned how the club is accounting for what will presumably be their significant legal bills.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “The Premier League are saying nothing about Man City, they’re being very tight-lipped.

“Once again, the issue of City’s charges is being brought up again – this is the biggest story right now.

“The question is, when will the hearings happen?

“Once again, it’s being kicked into the long grass. There’s no transparency from Richard Masters.

“We’re being told a date has been set next year, with a lengthy appeal process – it’s hard to know what is going to happen.

“I still believe that additional legal resources could have been brought in. These charges could have been categorised and grouped together.

“That would make it easier to handle.

“I’d certainly like to see how City’s legal bills are being accounted for in their accounts because we know they have lawyered up. I’d like to see that.”

