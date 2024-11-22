Premier League clubs approve changes to APT rules after Man City legal challenge

Man City took legal action against the Premier League as they wait to hear the outcome of their FFP hearing

The Premier League have confirmed that clubs have approved changes to the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules after a legal challenge from Man City.

All 20 Premier League clubs voted on Friday on the new sponsorship rules which were drawn up on the back of an independent panel finding that sections of the existing APT rules were unlawful after a legal challenge from Man City.

Man City have accused the Premier League of rushing its consultation and called on clubs to vote against the amendments, raising the prospect of further legal action should they be enforced.

However, on Friday, the Premier League released a statement confirming that clubs have given the green light to changes to the APT rules.

A Premier League statement said (via David Ornstein on X): “At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs approved changes to the League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

“The amendments to the rules address the findings of an Arbitration Tribunal following a legal challenge by Manchester City to the APT system earlier this year.

“The Premier League consultation with clubs has conducted a detailed informed by multiple opinions from expert, independent Leading Counsel – to draft rule changes that address amendments required to the system.

“This relates to integrating the assessment of Shareholder loans, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to the process by which relevant information from the League’s ‘databank’ is shared with a club’s advisors.

“The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at Fair Market Value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with Associated Parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the League.”

Former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs revealed that “Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest voted against” the revised APT rules.

APT rules are designed to ensure any commercial deal or player transfer between a club and entities with links to that club’s ownership are conducted at fair market value, so that club revenues are not artificially inflated.

