Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne reckons Erling Haaland will “want to play for Real Madrid” so he may leave before his current contract ends.

The Premier League champions paid around £51m to sign Haaland from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Haaland has been sensational for Man City over the past 18 months as he has scored 71 goals in his 77 appearances for the Premier League side across all competitions.

City will have to make the most of Haaland while they have him as it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he signs for Real Madrid.

A report from Football Insider has revealed the ‘real truth’ regarding Haaland’s contract situation. It is claimed that City have ‘not scheduled renewal talks’ as they have ‘no worries’ about the Norway international leaving soon.

But Dunne can see Haaland “staying for another two seasons” before “moving on”.

“Erling Haaland will probably want to play for Real Madrid at some time in his career,” Dunne told William Hill.

“I think a lot of players would do. He’s won the treble at Man City and already achieved everything he can, so I believe that he’ll probably stay another two seasons and then we might see him move on.

“From what I gather, he’s enjoying his time at Man City. I know the reports suggest differently, but he is winning games every week, he’s scoring goals, winning trophies, and he’s got the possibility with that group of players to win the treble again – whether it be this season or next season.

“I don’t see it being an instant worry for the club or for the fans at the moment, but certainly, over the next two or three years, I do think that his wishes would probably be to move on from the club.”

Dunno has also explained why he would rather Haaland left Man City than head coach Pep Guardiola.

“There’s always a fear for Pep Guardiola leaving Man City,” Dunne added. “If you have a choice of losing Erling Haaland or Pep, you would probably prefer that Haaland left, because Pep is the one who runs the whole show. He’s the one that’s given us the football that we’ve seen over the last few years, so to replace him is going to be the biggest task of all.

“I think he works with a real good backroom and a good hierarchy of friends and colleagues – there’s not many clubs that could probably attract him away from the job that he’s doing at City.

“He’s already created history and legacy at the club and the fans would give him a contract for life if he wanted one. I don’t think there’s any concerns that he’s going before his contract ends in 2025, but afterwards, who knows?”