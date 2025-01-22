Manchester City are being linked with a ‘huge deal’ for Juventus’ Andrea Cambiasso who would be a replacement for the outgoing Kyle Walker.

Cambiasso, 24, has emerged as one of the best full-backs in Serie A given his versatility and ability to play off either side.

Already capped 13 times by Italy, he has enjoyed time at Genoa, Bologna and now Juventus where he’s managed 66 appearances since joining in 2022.

Any proposed transfer for the Italian will likely prove costly due to the fact his deal doesn’t run out until 2029 and City has been backed to complete the move.

In the January window, City have already completed a move for two young defenders including Lens and Uzbekistan centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov on a four-and-a-half-year deal for £33million while also bringing in Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis for £29.6million.

Pietro Lo Monaco, who has worked as the director and CEO at multiple Serie A clubs, spoke to JuventusNews24 about Manchester City’s interest in Cambiaso.

He believes that €65m is too much for the Italy international but he would help move him to the Citizens himself for that price. He said: “If the valuations are what I feel, I would put him on my shoulders and take him to England. Cambiaso is a good player, but €65m is a huge deal.”

Lo Monaco also expressed doubts about whether Juve can replace Cambiaso quickly or not: “But then you can also do a similar operation, but you have to have an alternative.

“My question is: does Juve have it? I think Giuntoli has the right cards in his hand and will play them with the right criteria.”

Kyle Walker’s uncertain future

The City star has been a key figure in the Pep Guardiola era and was regarded as one of the world’s best in his position across that spell.

However, he has voiced his wish to leave having been left out of their last three matchday and AC Milan looks like a viable destination.

“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad and end his career,” the City manager said after their 8-0 victory over Salford City.

“He went to (director of football) Txiki Begiristain. For that reason I prefer to play (players) whose mind is here.”

City also want 18-year-old defensive star

City are also being linked with a move for 18-year-old centre-back Juma Bah who currently plays for Real Valladolid in La Liga.

The 1.95m defender has impressed in his young career to date, starting 10 La Liga games this season and Africa Foot have confirmed the Citizens’ interest.

It is claimed that City will pay a fee of around €13m to acquire him and one source claimed: “Manchester City’s interest in Bah is not new, as I already mentioned to you a few weeks ago. Inter Milan and Barcelona were also interested, but Barcelona’s offer was never formal. So, we had to think about what would be best for Bah,” a source told Africa Foot.

“Yes, there is now an agreement with Manchester City, with a six-year contract and an amount of around €13m which will be paid to Real Valladolid and his training club AIK Freetong.”