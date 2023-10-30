Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal mooted as Carragher makes Premier League title prediction

Jamie Carragher thinks Manchester City will win the Premier League title “comfortably” this season ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Premier League top four of Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool all won over the weekend with just three points between the four teams after ten matches.

It could be one of the most interesting title races in recent years with Man City winning five of the last six Premier League titles.

But former Liverpool defender Carragher reckons the Citizens – who beat arch-rivals Man Utd 3-0 on Sunday at Old Trafford – will “win the league comfortably this season” despite more teams potentially being involved.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I’ve got the feeling with City that I had when I was coming up against Gary [Neville] and Roy [Keane], where even if Manchester United in years go by weren’t top at this stage, it’s almost if they are getting ready for the second half of the season.

“That today, a big game, put on a show to let people know how good they are, they are still the team to beat. I think they’ll win the league comfortably this season, I do!”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Spurs, Villa and Nketiah thrive; Ten Hag, Chelsea don’t

Arsenal challenged Man City for most of the season last term but just fell short, while Liverpool look a much better team this year under Jurgen Klopp.

But Carragher doubts Liverpool or Arsenal currently have enough to overcome Pep Guardiola’s side over the course of a 38-game season.

Speaking about his former club, Carragher added: “I don’t think Liverpool are quite ready to mount a serious challenge.

“Arsenal, of course did [challenge] last season, and even though they’ve made a good start, I don’t think they are playing as well as this time last season, so I don’t think everything is 100 percent there.”

When assessing the chance of Premier League leaders Tottenham winning the title, Carragher said on Friday night: “They haven’t got a squad like Liverpool or Manchester City have had over the last few years when they have challenged for the title.

“They are looking to grow the squad and it is a brilliant start. They won’t have too many games this season, the only thing that will get in the way of the Premier League is the FA Cup.”

Carragher added: “Who knows how far they will go in that [the FA Cup] and they could get a difficult draw.

“Over the last 10-12 years, there are a couple of teams who stand out for me who didn’t play European football – Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers, who almost won the title, and Newcastle last season.

“Those two sides, it wasn’t just the positions they found themselves in the table, it was the way they played football, full of energy and running. Their intensity took them to their achievements. The manager wants his team to be the fittest in the league and he has a great opportunity to prepare his team in the right way for each game.”