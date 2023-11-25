Manchester City vs Liverpool is one of the best rivalries in Premier League history, contested between two of the best managers the English game has ever seen. Saturday brings us the latest chapter at the Etihad, but who gets into a combined XI of the two sides?

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

The battle of the two Brazilians was quite tough, but the edge goes to Alisson, who starts for his national team ahead of Ederson.

Choosing between the two usually depends on what side of the bed I wake up on; it’s that close.

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Another close one between two international teammates to get things kicked off, is it?

Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two very different right-backs. One is solid defensively, often clamping down the best wingers in world football, is as fast as lightning, has a ridiculous amount of experience, and starts for his country in his desired position. The other is an outstanding, technically gifted, footballer, arguably the best crosser of the ball in world football, and has the ability to play in midfield.

The Manchester City stalwart gets the nod, though. His performances against players like Kylian Mbappe prove he is more valuable, even if Trent can help get you a goal out of thin air.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Dias’ consistency for Manchester City has been astounding, earning many individual accolades on his way to a few Premier League titles and a Champions League.

There are not many better than him in the world at this moment in time but he has a long way to surpass his defensive partner in this team in terms of Premier League legacy.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The two central defenders were easy to select, even if someone of John Stones’ ability was left out. Van Dijk is back playing at a very high level after a shaky year or so following a serious knee injury, which is great to see, even if you dislike Liverpool. Maybe not if your feelings are slightly stronger.

If Liverpool are going to win anything this season, the fitness of their captain is going to be beyond crucial.

LB: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

It was so, so tempting to pop someone like Bernardo Silva in left-back to get some more attacking talent in this team. Gvardiol is a great player, there is no denying that, but his inclusion is fairly underwhelming when you see the players around him.

Is Kostas Tsimikas unlucky to miss out with Andy Robertson injured? Possibly…

DM: Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri is hands down the best No. 6 in the world and Liverpool don’t really have one to compete with him for a spot in our combined XI. It would have been Fabinho and Jordan Henderson if they didn’t leave for those Saudi riches.

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

This little magician is one of the best dribblers out there, works tirelessly for the team, and is a manager’s dream – which is sometimes a backhanded compliment used to justify the inclusion of players at times. We’re looking at you, Mason Mount. It isn’t when it comes to Silva.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Silva’s inclusion is not up for debate, but Szoboszlai’s is. His teammate, Alexis Mac Allister, can consider himself unlucky but the Hungarian’s form in recent weeks has been mesmerising.

Two goals and two assists on international duty make him the flavour of the month and gets him a place ahead of Mac Allister.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

No-brainer, this. Salah is still flying under Jurgen Klopp, scoring ten goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

His future might be in doubt with Al Ittihad lurking, but his legacy in Our League most certainly is not. We are looking at the greatest goalscoring winger this country has ever seen.

LW: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

The only player playing out of position in our team, we have full faith in Alvarez anywhere across the front three and even in behind the striker.

He is too good to leave out, even with Jeremy Doku flying on the left wing for City.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

It was all about Haaland vs Darwin Nunez when they landed in England last summer. It was a debate many expected to stand the test of time and the latter was winning it after the 2022 Community Shield. That was the only – and probably last – time he has led the Nordic robot.

Since that summer’s day at the King Power, Haaland has scored so many goals that we have lost count. At least it is easy to find how many he has this calendar year. Thanks, Football365!