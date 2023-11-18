City vs Liverpool: Haaland in ‘so much pain’ as injury scare provides potential big boost to Klopp’s side

Norway’s doctor has confirmed that Erling Haaland “has so much pain” after he was forced off during their 2-0 victory over Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Haaland already has 13 Premier League goals this season but he is surprisingly not among the best finishers in the division. He is now at risk of missing Man City’s huge home game against Liverpool next Saturday.

The striker came off the bench during Norway’s 2-0 win over Faroe Islands but he will miss Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland after picking up an ankle injury.

Scotland have already secured a spot at next year’s Euros but Norway sit third in Group A ahead of Sunday’s final group game so they face the prospect of a play-off.

Norway’s doctor Old Sand has confirmed that Haaland‘s injury “is not serious” but the Scotland game “comes too early” for him.

“The injury is not serious, but he has so much pain and somewhat limited function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early,” Sand said in a statement.

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken meanwhile has confirmed that they will not “bring in a replacement” for Haaland.

“It’s obviously a shame that Erling won’t be ready for the game on Sunday, but we’re not going to bring in a replacement,” Solbakken said.

“This is a great opportunity for the attacking players in the squad.”

Haaland has commented on his injury issue himself via social media. He tweeted: “Unfortunately, I am missing tomorrow’s game against Scotland. Wishing the boys all the best. Now treatment and trying to get back asap.”

MAILBOX: Credit to the Premier League for coming down hard on Everton. Next: Man City…

Ahead of next week’s Premier League game, Jamie Carragher has argued that Man City are “a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right now”.

“I do think City are still a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right now. That might change over the next four or five months as those teams grow, certainly Liverpool, they’ve got a lot of new players,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“But it feels like we haven’t seen the real City this season and they’re still top of the league.

“When you look at that league table, it’s a great league table. City haven’t moved away from everybody. In some ways, that was a really good result for the league. As the season goes on, the gaps will grow.

Carragher added: “Why shouldn’t Liverpool go there and believe that they can be in this title race?

“They are the one team that’s really pushed Manchester City over these last few years. It is a new Liverpool team, but they could still be Manchester City’s biggest challengers because they’ve got players and a manager who has been there before.”