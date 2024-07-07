Man City ‘join Liverpool in race to sign’ England star whose ‘head is in a mess’

Man City have joined the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon amid interest from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Citizens are yet to make a new signing in the summer transfer market after winning the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season to pip Arsenal to the title by two points.

There have been plenty of rumours about potential outgoings at the Etihad Stadium with speculation surrounding the futures of Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish.

But Man City are also looking to bring in new faces over the summer transfer window and the latest speculation is linking them to Newcastle and England winger Gordon.

Reports last week claimed that Liverpool had made an approach over the possibility of bringing Gordon to Anfield in the summer but have not made a bid yet.

Luke Edwards, who wrote the article, responded on X to a fan who suggested that Newcastle had ‘touted’ Gordon to a Premier League rival in Liverpool.

Edwards said: “He wasn’t offered to Liverpool. There was a conversation as Liverpool were interested and Newcastle were in a mess with PSR. No bid was made and obvious from those conversations that Liverpool wouldn’t meet valuation. Gordon’s head is in a mess as he thought he had chance to join boyhood club.”

And now Football Insider insist that Man City ‘have joined Liverpool in the race to sign’ Gordon this summer and have ‘registered their interest in landing a deal for the England international following his impressive season at St James’ Park.’

‘Liverpool have held talks over a deal to sign Gordon, but Newcastle’s high demands have so far put the Merseysiders off from pressing forward with the deal. ‘Sources say Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a “lethal” forward, who can provide a cutting edge after doubts have emerged over the futures of multiple first-team stars at the Etihad, including Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.’

De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Man City midfielder’s future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’ve had more Kevin De Bruyne Saudi rumours again, with some reports over the weekend about the Manchester City playmaker possibly becoming an Al Ittihad player, but my understanding is that nothing is close or imminent as of today.

“The situation at Al Ittihad is really complicated at the moment, and it’s possible that their move to hire Stefano Pioli as manager will collapse, while the president could also leave the club. It’s a confusing situation at the club, and so they are not advancing for De Bruyne, as you can imagine. It’s not something happening today, maybe later in the summer, as we know interest from Saudi in De Bruyne has been there for some time, but it’s not close to happening now.

“De Bruyne is now on holiday after the Euros and he still has one year left on his contract at Manchester City. As for Al Ittihad, we’ll have to see what happens later on in the summer because right now the situation has become very complicated and confusing.”