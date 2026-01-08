Marc Guehi has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man City.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for a January transfer amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Guehi has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in Europe as he has shone for club and country over the past few years.

The Palace captain, who is only under contract until the summer, has also been heavily linked with a potential exit from the Premier League side, with elite clubs across Europe mentioned as potential destinations for the centre-back.

In the summer, Liverpool came close to signing Guehi as they reached an agreement worth £35m with Palace, who pulled the plug on deadline day as they did not have time to land a suitable replacement.

This has left the door open for rivals to make a move for Guehi, with it revealed in recent days that Man City could sign him after Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffered injuries.

And after beating Liverpool to sign Antoine Semenyo in a £64m deal, Man City have seemingly turned their attention to Guehi.

According to Football Insider, Guehi has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Man City regarding personal terms, while they are now ‘ready’ to submit an ‘offer’ to Palace.

The report explains:

‘Now, City are keen to agree a fee with Palace, who do not want to lose their prize asset on a free transfer in the summer. City are expected to offer £15m rising to £20m for Guehi, who has just six months left on his contract. ‘They are closing in on a deal after the England international came within a whisker of joining Liverpool on deadline day last summer.’

As mentioned, Guehi has also attracted interest from European sides, including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, a new report from an outlet in Spain claims Guehi has ‘rejected a move to Real Madrid’ because he would prefer to remain in England.

The report claims: ‘Despite Real Madrid’s strong interest and exploratory contacts in recent weeks, Guéhi has chosen to prioritise staying in England.

‘The centre-back believes his career development depends on continuing to compete in the Premier League, a league he knows well, where he is a key player, and where he feels his profile is a better fit for the medium and long term.’

In a recent interview, Palace boss Oliver Glasner opened the door to losing Guehi this month. He said: “I think Marc will stay but if Marc says ‘I want to leave’, and a club pays massive money – with five months left of a contract – every player will leave if you’re playing for a club like Crystal Palace.

“I’m pretty sure our chairman will ask for a very high price for him and then let’s see. I don’t know if Marc wants to leave.

“Right now, when I see him playing, when I see him training, when I see his commitment and when we are talking quite often together, then I think the fans can be really be calm but you never know what will happen in football.”