Presenter Gabby Logan was forced to “apologise” after a pundit swore when analysing Manchester City’s collapse vs Feyenoord on Amazon Prime.

Man City headed into Tuesday night’s Champions League group match at the Etihad on a run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were beaten by Tottenham, Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton before the international break and suffered their second loss of the season against Spurs on Saturday night as Ange Posteocoglou’s team won 4-0 at the Etihad.

The Premier League side were expected to bounce back against Tottenham as this game came a few days after Guardiola penned a contract extension to commit his future to the club beyond the end of this season.

However, Man City were outclassed in all departments by Spurs in their one-sided hammering and were on the floor heading into Tuesday’s match against Feyenoord.

Man City were far from their best against average opponents but had a 3-0 lead with 35 minutes remaining after Erling Haaland’s brace and Ilkay Gundogan’s deflected shot.

Guardiola’s players looked set to cruise to a much-needed victory but collapsed dramatically, conceding three goals in 14 minutes to draw 3-3.

READ: Gvardiol, Ederson shambolic in latest Manchester City exposé as giddy Liverpool, Salah await



The match was broadcast on Amazon Prime and host Logan had to “apologise” after former Germany international Josephine Henning intentionally swore when dissecting Man City’s performance.

“I am talking about the feeling that you want to accept that the situation is… sorry on TV but s**t. You have to accept it,” Henning said.

“Gabby is looking at me like: ‘Oh my god, she said it’. But it is the worst and if you have the fear and in the second half I could see the fear, the anxiety, you have to accept it but you have to say it brutally.”

MORE MAN CITY CRISIS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City are ‘f***ed’ in 90s tribute act as they become true 115 Club

👉 Five reasons Man City are absolutely rotten this season (and it’s not just Rodri)

👉 Pep Guardiola reveals reason for ‘cut’; claims struggling Man City star was ‘best player’ vs Feyenoord

Logan responded: “I am just looking at the time, it’s 20 past 10. I do apologise, but obviously City fans are thinking the same.

“I was thinking: ‘Say it in German’. But it sounds the same, so don’t say it in German!”

Speaking post-match, Guardiola admitted his side are “fragile” and have “problems” to overcome.

“We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course, we need a victory,” Guardiola said:

“It’s not about no run or no commitment, but football you have to be [switched on] in certain moments to do it. Difficult to swallow right now.”

He added: “The game was good for the confidence, we were playing at a good level and then for the first time something happened, we have problems.

“Everybody knows the situation, we don’t have to adapt anything. Tomorrow [Wednesday] we have to train, recovery then prepare the next game. We have two or three days to prepare for that and go for it. We will learn for the future.

“It has been a really difficult season for us for many circumstances and today, unfortunately, the game was well done, we punished them in the right moments. The team was so committed to so many things. But unfortunately, something happened and we were not strong enough. We have to avoid these mistakes.”