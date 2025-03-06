Manchester City are reportedly interested in a move for one of Aston Villa’s brightest talents this summer as their rebuild continues.

The new era at City has already begun following Pep Guardiola’s four new additions in the January transfer window coupled with a new deal for Erling Haaland earlier this season.

Omar Marmoush, Victor Reis, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov all joined in the winter window to bolster their ageing squad.

Both Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne are out of contract in the summer and John Stones was recently ruled out for an extended period meaning there are question marks over senior figures.

With Villa already boasting multiple exciting talents, including former City academy graduate Morgan Rogers, Guardiola’s side are being linked with a move for another young, English talent in Jacob Ramsey.

According to a new report by TBR Football, Guardiola is interested in bringing the versatile star to the Etihad Stadium this summer with the midfielder valued somewhere in the region of £50million.

Such a fee could be a huge positive for Villa’s PSR concerns as they currently sit 10th in the league table and failing to qualify for European football, especially the Champions League, could lead to financial issues next season, especially given their sizeable wage bill and potential deals for loanees Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio.

Ramsey’s versatility and energy in midfield would be a boost for City given the likes of De Bruyne, Gundogan and even Bernardo Silva look past their best after years of consistent success.

His ability to play across multiple positions in midfield, as well as out wide, makes him an interesting and unique potential deal and would give City a new dynamic after seeing their current blueprint fall stale this season.

Man City’s potential deals

Not only could De Bruyne and Gundogan depart this summer, there are question marks next to several players who may have reached the end of their time at the club.

Goalkeeper Ederson had previously been under fire for his poor performances in big games and he was previously linked with a move away last summer to the Saudi Arabia Pro League and recent criticism could see him potentially exit to one of a number of destinations.

Then there’s Jack Grealish, the former Villa star, who has become a bit-part under Guardiola this season and the addition of Marmoush has only blocked his path to the first team further. His future looks incredibly uncertain.

Furthermore, Kyle Walker is currently on loan at AC Milan and his permanent future looks to be away from City and they are still hoping to replace the England international with the talented Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso who they were heavily linked with in the January window.