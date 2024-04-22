West Ham coaches have reportedly been ‘shocked at how bad’ Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips has been in games and in training since his January switch, claiming he seems to have ‘lost interest in playing Premier League football’.

Phillips moved to West Ham on loan in January having failed to make any impact at Manchester City following his £45m move from Leeds in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder made just 31 appearances for the Citizens and has lost his place in the England squad as a result of his lack of game time, and his poor performances when given the chance.

Pep Guardiola questioned his fitness, claiming he was overweight on two separate occasions, and having sought solace with David Moyes’ side at the turn of the year, things have gone from bad to worse.

He’s started just three games since the move and was hooked at half-time in the most recent one against Burnley, and reached his nadir in the 4-3 defeat to Newcastle when he was brought on to shore things up with the Hammers 3-1 with 20 minutes to play.

West Ham ‘taken aback by attitude’

Football Insider claim that West Ham staff are ‘privately saying’ (clearly not all that privately) that Phillips ‘has seemingly lost interest in playing Premier League football’, with the coaches ‘taken aback by his attitude in training and behind the scenes’.

The report adds: ‘The midfielder is said to have not only underperformed in matches but also been hugely disappointing in training since arriving from Man City in January. Indeed, to the extent that West Ham coaches have been shocked at how bad he has been.’

Man City ‘to accept huge loss’

The same publication claimed earlier this month that Man City are ‘ready to accept a huge loss’ to let Phillips leave in the summer.

The report stated: ‘Phillips’ valuation has now plummeted and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Man City are aware they will need to take a “huge loss” to get him off the books this summer.

‘They were expecting to boost his value with the loan at West Ham – but are now preparing to take a lower fee in the off-season.’