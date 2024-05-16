Manchester City have reportedly been handed a ‘major boost’ as they attempt to sign Joshua Kimmich, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has been with Bayern Munich since signing for them from German rivals RB Leipzig in 2015.

Kimmich has been one of Germany’s finest footballers of this era. He has been an integral player for Bayern Munich over the years as he has made just short of 400 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. His versatility has been vital as he is equally as capable at right-back as he is when operated in defensive midfield.

This season, the 84-cap Germany international has dropped down the pecking order slightly as he has only made 26 starts in the Bundesliga and he’s being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal interested…

Kimmich’s current contract is due to expire in 2025 and several Premier League sides are monitoring his situation as Bayern Munich consider whether to cash in this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are understood to be among his possible destinations.

Bayern Munich have endured a miserable season as they have missed out on the Bundesliga title.

Earlier this year, the club announced that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving the club in the summer but after being turned down by several potential replacements, Bayern Munich have reportedly made a U-turn with ‘discussions’ ongoing over a new contract.

According to a report from HITC, this development has ‘handed Man City a major boost’ as they are ‘one step closer’ to signing Kimmich.

Kimmich is said to be ‘of serious interest to City ahead of the summer transfer window’. It is noted that ‘there has been little movement on an extension in recent times, either, and that freeze will not thaw any quicker if Bayern opts to retain the services of Tuchel through to 2024/25’.

‘Tuchel wants a two-year contract, discussions now underway. ‘But while some in the Bayern dressing room are keen to see the 2021 Champions League winner stay put, Kimmich is understood to have something of a strained relationship with the famously prickly Tuchel. ‘The one-time Stuttgart and RB Leipzig starlet was waiting to see who Bayern would appoint before deciding on his own future. Tuchel remaining in charge, however, was not the result he wanted. As such, this sudden change of developments will not go unnoticed at the Etihad, with Manchester City huge Kimmich fans.’

