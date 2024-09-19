Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne against Arsenal on Sunday, according to reports.

De Bruyne was substituted at half time against Inter on Wednesday evening after suffering what appeared to be a groin injury.

Man City learn De Bruyne injury fate for Arsenal clash

A report from the Mirror states that the Man City midfielder will ‘miss’ the huge Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal in what is deemed a ‘major blow’ for Pep Guardiola.

Thankfully for Guardiola, ‘his injury is not understood to rule him out long-term’.

Appearing against the Gunners is very unlikely, though, with the Belgian a ‘major doubt’ as the Man City manager is ‘unwilling to risk playing him and potentially losing him for even longer’.

Ilkay Gundogan will likely replace De Bruyne in the City starting XI on Sunday, with Phil Foden also in contention after returning against Inter earlier this week.

Guardiola did say after the 0-0 draw that he was planning to bring off De Bruyne anyway.

“I didn’t speak with the doctors yet,” he said. “I will have more info tomorrow.

“Against a team that defended 5-3-2 and five players went to one side, they could not make contact with Rodri and you have to turn the ball quick and we needed players special for small spaces. Rico [Lewis], Phil and Gundo are the best in the pockets, in the small spaces. Phil turned and shot and Gundo was there for the two crosses.

“The way they defend, I was thinking after 35 minutes that I wanted to make this substitution. After the doctor said to me that Kevin was not ready to play but I was ready to make this substitution anyway.”

De Bruyne is not the only talismanic midfielder to miss Sunday’s clash at the Etihad, with Arsenal missing Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard is out with an ankle injury sustained on international duty with Norway and could miss eight weeks as a result.

“The scan showed some damage around the ligaments in the ankle so we are going to miss him,” Arteta when asked about his captain’s availability for Thursday’s Champions League clash at Atalanta.

“It’s something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months.”

The report claims that Odegaard is aiming to return ‘at the end of November’.

