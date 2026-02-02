Man City eye third major January signing on deadline day to provide Haaland ‘with some relief’

Man City are weighing up a deadline day swoop for Strasbourg striker Joaquin Panichelli to give Erling Haaland a break, according to reports.

The Citizens have already invested heavily in the winter transfer window with Marc Guehi joining from Crystal Palace and Antoine Semenyo arriving from Bournemouth.

When asked before their 2-2 draw against Tottenham whether they would be signing any players on deadline day, Man City boss Guardiola said: “No. We have enough players. Good players.

“The window is important for the club, players. Every weekend I am so sad because I have to leave three players at home.

“While this happens why should we buy. If players leave, maybe. I’m happy.”

However, Football Transfers have claimed in an exclusive that Man City are ‘studying the possibility of completing a third major signing of the transfer window’ with Guardiola’s side having their eyes set on Strasbourg striker Panichelli, who scored 11 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

The report adds: ‘In order to provide Haaland with some relief, Pep Guardiola’s side have been in the market for a striker and are looking at completing a deal for Strasbourg hitman Panichelli.’

Football Transfers continues: ‘Guardiola has concerns about City’s lack of attacking threat and the sudden dip in Haaland’s form. He believes that competition is required in the No.9 role if his side are to compete for trophies in the final three months of the season.’

Their draw against Tottenham on Sunday means Man City have dropped six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

When put to him that he might want to give up the Premier League to focus on other trophies, like the Champions League, Guardiola hit back: “So you’re saying to me [I should] get rid of the Premier League? With 14 games to play.

“We had the injuries. One month ago we had a lot. Nine, 10 players out. We know that. But at the same time, we are there, and continue,” he added. “I know the calendar is what it is, and now we have a semi-final to reach the final [of the Carabao Cup] next Wednesday, and after Anfield, and continue. This is what we have to do.”

When pushed on the Premier League title race as a whole, Guardiola continued: “As much as the chance is there, the hopes will always be there. It happens. I know that these types of games always in the past you have to realise a way to win, right? And today it didn’t happen.

“But we have difficulties for many things, but the players are coming back and I saw an incredible good spirit in many things. Erling [Haaland] is already with a good shape, I think Nico [O’Reilly], Bernardo [Silva], and Rodri in the middle gave us incredible presence and physicality we needed.

“In the last games we weren’t consistent with the ball, especially without. They were really good to make the process we needed, when we could run we ran, we arrived at the edge [of the penalty area], one-against-one many times, and we didn’t shoot – that we have to improve.”