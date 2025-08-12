Up until now, the PSG shot stopped had been linked with the red side of Manchester.

Manchester City have ‘made contact’ with PSG over Gianluigi Donnarumma with the Etihad side looking to beat their city rivals to the signing.

Out-of-favour shot stopper Donnarumma has been linked with Manchester all summer but up until now, it had been the red half showing an interest in the 26-year-old.

However, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano claims City have now reached out to the Parisians in the hope of bringing Donnarumma to the Etihad.

Despite having won the Champions League last summer, Donnarumma has been allowed to leave this summer with just 12 months left on his deal and no sign he will sign an extension. That fact was highlighted by PSG leaving him out of their squad to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Romano suggests PSG want €50m for the former Milan keeper but City deem that ‘too high’ and a move could only take place if Ederson leaves.

The Brazilian has been at the club for eight years but last season played his fewest games in one campaign since moving to England. City have also just spent £31m to bring James Trafford back to the club having impressed at Burnley, suggesting Ederson will not feature as regularly.

Ederson has been linked with a move back to Brazil but Romano suggests Galatasaray have recently made a “direct approach” to the club for the 31-year-old.

Romano also says that Chelsea are not interested in Donnarumma who ‘will soon clarify his position.’ The Italian journalist also said Donnarumma will not sign a new deal at the club and that he will “100%” leave in the summer or in 2026 as a free agent.

At the start of the summer, Guardiola insisted both Ederson and Stefan Ortega would stay but the situation has moved on since then with Trafford expected to become the first choice.

That may change if Donnarumma does move to the Etihad but such a move would also give United headaches with a number of fans and some within the club still unsure of Andre Onana.

A report in the summer suggested Ruben Amorim was unwilling to dedicate big money to the goalkeeping area, deciding that other parts of the pitch needed more attention.

That meant United were unwilling to pay PSG’s price despite the player’s reported interest in an Old Trafford swap.

