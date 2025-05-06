Man City make ‘first offer’ to Real Madrid for ‘player with spectacular talent’ as ‘soap opera’ begins

Man City have made their ‘first offer’ to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens have been poor by their high standards in the Premier League this season with Pep Guardiola’s side currently third as they enter the final three matches of the campaign.

Liverpool have already wrapped up the Premier League title and second-placed Arsenal look set for their third runners-up spot in the last three seasons.

Man City already started part of the rebuilding process in the January transfer window with Guardiola bringing in five new faces in the form of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah.

Now Guardiola and the Man City board are looking to dip back into the market in the summer for more big additions, as they look to get back to the top of the Premier League.

The Citizens are hoping to improve their attack and Spanish outlet Defensa Central insists that Man City have made their ‘first offer’ to Real Madrid for Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

Man City are ‘aware that Rodrygo’s situation at the Bernabeu next season will not be easy, and that’s why they want to explore the Brazilian’s possible signing again’.

The report adds: ‘The strategy is clear: launch an initial offer and, if necessary, raise the amount and ultimately convince Real Madrid. The player remains silent, but he is still waiting to speak with Real Madrid about the matter.’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘doesn’t intend to sell him’ in the summer unless Rodrygo pushes to leave, in which case they would be ‘open to letting him leave if he brings a good offer’.

Los Blancos still regard the Brazil international as a ‘spectacular talent’ while Rodrygo and his entourage ‘prefer to remain silent while awaiting developments’ after the offer from Man City.

The report adds that there ‘will be a soap opera’ at the Bernabeu this summer with Rodrygo ‘one of Real Madrid’s most sought-after players’.

ESPN journalist Alex Kirkland insists there will be “no shortage of suitors” if Real Madrid do allow Rodrygo to leave, while the La Liga giants wouldn’t necessarily need a replacement.

Kirkland told ESPN: ‘Some journalists who are close to the club, and president Florentino Pérez, have reported exactly that in recent days, although a source close to the player has denied to ESPN that Rodrygo is considering pushing for a move.

‘If Madrid do sanction a transfer, and Rodrygo accepts it, there would be no shortage of suitors, especially in the Premier League.

‘Nobody doubts his quality, and at 24, he still hasn’t reached his peak. Despite his lack of consistency at Madrid, there’s a good chance he’d thrive in the right environment, where he’s the main man in attack, rather than a supporting player.

‘In terms of replacements, the question is: do Madrid need one? Without Rodrygo, it means Mbappé and Vinicius — who’s expected to sign a new deal — could play as a front two, with Bellingham behind them. Endrick would be the first-choice alternative in attack, with Brahim Diaz as a different kind of option.’