Man City make ‘initial bid’ for Tijjani Reijnders as Al-Mubarak fires Liverpool transfer warning

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man City have lodged their ‘initial offer’ for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The Citizens had a poor season by their standards with Pep Guardiola’s side only confirming their place in the Champions League on the final day of the season.

After winning the Premier League in each of the previous four seasons, Man City ended the season just gone without a trophy to their name.

Man City, who are eighth in the Premier League’s five-year net spend table, signed Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah in the January transfer window as the Citizens hierarchy looked to safeguard their place in the top five.

They are set to add more new faces to their squad, as well as allow a number of players to leave, and Milan midfielder Reijnders is their top target to improve their solidity in the centre of the park.

And now Romano has revealed that Man City have now made their first offer to the Serie A giants for the Netherlands international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester City initial bid for Tijjani Reijnders has been received by AC Milan in the recent hours. Proposal worth around €60m including add-ons, AC Milan want more to let the midfielder leave. Negotiations are advancing.’

Premier League champions Liverpool are making big moves in the summer transfer market with Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez all lined up – but Man City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has warned that the Citizens “will be back”.

Al-Mubarak said: “We will be back. This season is a season that’s now behind us. Today is a new day. We start working and preparing for next season. And by the way, we’ve been doing that since January.

“And we will take all the good things and the not so good things from this season, and learn from it, improve from it and get better.

“I can assure you, this club will do everything possible to come back to the standards that we know we all can achieve – and that we know we will achieve.

“Because really, if there’s one thing I’d like right now, it’s to turn that page from last season and just immediately start focusing on next season.”

He added: “All the players, they’re excited about coming back. Nobody feels good about how we finished the season.

“They want to come back, and they want to come back hungry. And I can see the hunger.

“Normally these players are off and they’re starting to think about vacation time etc. Honestly, every player I spoke to was telling me, ‘we’re coming back’.

“That’s the attitude you want – and that’s exactly why you see me so positive. We’re going to come back strong, with a lot of positivity.”