Man City boss Maresca drops League One relegation hint despite appeal confidence

Man City head coach Enzo Maresca has hinted that he would stay at the Etihad Stadium even if they were punished by relegation to League One.

The whole football world was shocked during the international break as Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaking the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City have since appealed the decision and deny any wrongdoing but there have already been discussions about the potential punishment, which could reportedly range from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League and/or stripping of titles.

With everything up in the air still, there has been concern for how it may impact the current Premier League season with Man City currently top of the table under Maresca.

Facing the opening question of his pre-Liverpool press conference, Maresca said: “First of all morning, I understand the reason why most of you are here, there is a process ongoing, I completely trust the club. I trust the club and I trust the people, that is why I joined the club. There is no other club where I would like to be.”

When asked if he would walk away if Man City’s appeal fails, Maresca replied: “I will speak about this when we win the appeal. No sense to speak about anything. I understand why you are here because you want to hear something.”

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On whether Man City’s achievements under Pep Guardiola look different now, Maresca added: “Absolutely not. The last time I was here was the treble season. I know the effort from the players, from the club, from the manager in that time, that was Pep. So I know exactly the effort that the club put to achieve that kind of target. So I don’t have any doubt about that.”

Pushed on whether the title wins are tainted, Maresca insisted: “Absolutely not.”

Maresca on staying if Man City are relegated: ‘League One we will see’

On if he has sympathy for his current crop of players, who are likely to take the majority of flak this season, Maresca continued: “I said already, for me, the players. We can control just the pitch side, the football side. So we are focused on that, this is what we can do and what we can control. Not control something different.”

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Again asked whether he would stay if Man City were relegated, the Italian said: “I won the Championship with Leicester, League One we will see.”

Man City face Liverpool at Anfield in their first match since hearing the verdict but Maresca is confident his side can handle the pressure and criticism.

Maresca said: “It will be a tough game, tough test. We need to be ready. The focus has to be about the team, it may be even worse because of the situation. They can absolutely face the pressure, we have players who have faced similar. We have Enzo Fernandez, in Argentina it is like this every game.”

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