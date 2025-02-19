Former Premier League star Mido believes Manchester City have unearthed a future star in England after signing Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian signed from Frankfurt in the January transfer window for around £60million and hit the ground running with a hattrick in just his fourth game.

Marmoush, 26, was already one of Europe’s most exciting performers this season before joining having scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 26 games this season.

His hattrick against Newcastle United came in just 14 minutes and he looks primed to be a perfect attacking foil for Erling Haaland, giving City a much-needed energy boost in attack.

The former Tottenham striker Mido has opened up on Marmoush, whom he gave a debut to aged 17, about how he can become a star in the Premier League when talking to talkSPORT. He said: “I’m not surprised with his ethic from last weekend, I know him very well.

“I know that he is brave and has got the character to compete at the highest level, the boy has got quality. I gave him his debut [at Wadi Degla] when I was coaching him, he’s a top talent, a top player.

“It’s a great investment for Manchester City, he’s the right age now. I always believe – especially for a striker and attacking players – 26 or 27 is the best age to find a player.

“Because this is the time when you get into your peak of your career, he’s a top striker, he can play as a winger as well.

“He’s very clever to get into the right movement with the right timing, and I think when the City team gets better and plays better, he will score more goals.”

Mido added: “It will take him time [to get used to the Premier League], especially because Man City are not doing great this season.

“But he will upgrade the squad, and I think this was the idea from the management to sign him because he can play in different positions.

“He can play as a left winger, right winger, and believe me, he’s a good striker as well, if [Erling] Haaland is not there, he can do a job.

“This season I’m expecting him to do well and starting from next season where Man City of course will sign another four or five quality players, I think he will be the star of the team next season.”

Pep Guardiola hails Marmoush after Newcastle performance

Speaking after the 4-0 win over Newcastle, Pep Guardiola hailed his new signing for his star performance. “Marmoush did really well in Germany, a player with his quality and pace, I was pleased with the way he scored.

“Against Leyton Orient (in the FA Cup) he missed chances, but (against Newcastle) in the final third he was really good.”

With Julian Alvarez leaving in the summer for Atletico Madrid, it left a hole in their attack and piled more pressure on Haaland to play more games. Given the addition of Marmoush, who can play off the left or in the centre, they have another viable option who is in his prime ready to make an impact.

City brought in four players during the January window in what is an early sign of their rebuild which is likely to become a full-on project this summer as they look to phase out their older stars in favour of a new era.