Man City may be human after all but an uneasy night will precede more Champions League triumphs

Manchester City proved against Red Star Belgrade that they have one or two frailties before they showed onlookers why they are expected to retain the Champions League.

Well, that was fun while it lasted..,

Manchester City were dominant against fellow one-time European champions Red Star Belgrade for the entirety of the first half, even though they did not bother to move out of second gear.

The hosts registered 22 shots in the opening 45 minutes and were camped inside Red Star’s half. It seemed like only a matter of time before City would find a breakthrough to kickstart a drubbing, but the Serbian champions did not read the script.

Against the run of play, forward Osman Bukari broke through and impressively dinked the ball past Ederson to score. Subsequent celebrations seemed premature as the linesman waved his offside flag, but a VAR review in Red Star’s favour earned them a 1-0 half-time lead to tease an almighty Champions League group-stage shock.

Pep Guardiola was visibly aggrieved during the opening stages as his side lacked intent as they drifted through their first Champions League group game of the new season with no sense of urgency.

Man City uncharacteristically sleepwalked into a position that *could* have seen them become only the second Champions League holder (after Liverpool) to lose their first group game in the following year’s competition.

Liverpool’s loss came against tough foes Napoli back in 2019, while City’s opponents on Tuesday night had just one win in their 11 away games against English teams and had not scored in their last four Champions League games.

But as it turns out, it was foolish to go stat-searching in preparation for a rare Man City defeat as normality was restored just a minute into the second half at the Etihad.

Red Star’s moment of joy only woke Guardiola’s team up and they equalised with their first attempt after the restart. A goal-kick from their aptly named goalkeeper – Omri Glazer – was swiftly won back by the Treble winners and a neat one-two between Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland resulted in the World Cup winner squeezing the ball home from close range.

And from there, it’s not a surprise what followed. With half an hour to go, Glazer – who had previously done superbly to keep out the hosts – gifted the lead to the champions.

Alvarez delivered a tempting curling free-kick from the left flank and Glazer undid his previous solid work to flap at the ball and his head was rightly in his hands after the cross curled into the far corner to make it 2-1.

Any hope of a late Red Star salvage job was soon ended by a moment of magic from Rodri. The midfielder oozes class in everything he does and he calmly passed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area for City’s third in what ended up being a 3-1 home victory.

To be fair to City, after winning the Treble last season they can be forgiven for the odd lax performance, especially in a Champions League group like theirs with so little jeopardy.

Even if City were exposed by Red Star Belgrade en route to suffering an unexpected defeat on a night they showed weakness, they would never be under threat of not qualifying from a group which also includes Young Boys and RB Leipzig, who were beaten 8-0 on aggregate by Guardiola’s relentless team in last year’s round of 16.

This Manchester City side is a winning machine and this scare will long be forgotten by the time they are (probably) in another Champions League final at the end of this season.

The lack of Champions League triumph was the only blot on this extraordinary Guardiola era at Man City but as the Spaniard correctly pointed out earlier this week, it should be “easier” for them to lift more European Cups now that they have finally got the “first one” out of the way.

Man City are so good that it’s reasonable to say that it would be a huge surprise if they do not reach this year’s final.

While Champions League specialists Real Madrid and Harry Kane-inspired Bayern Munich will have something to say about that, even Europe’s historical elite are not at the same level as this Manchester City team, who are primed to dominate for as long as Guardiola sticks around.

Barring further confirmation over Man City’s continued dominance, there were two main takeaways from Tuesday night at the Etihad.

Jeremy Doku followed his performance at West Ham as he looked really dangerous after coming on for Bernardo Silva. He set the tone for his display by beating his man with his first touch and he’s going to be bloody exciting to watch this season as he gradually blossoms from a raw (but talented) winger into the whole package under Guardiola’s expert tutelage.

And there’s also the small matter of Haaland now being without a goal in three Champions League games. Maybe he’s sh*t after all.

