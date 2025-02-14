Paul Merson is not “convinced” by Manchester City’s January transfer business and he would “be shocked” if they beat Newcastle United this weekend.

Man City are enduring a nightmare season as their Premier League title challenge ended before the New Year, even though they are currently second in our form table.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are also at risk of elimination from the Champions League in the play-off round after their 3-2 first-leg loss against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

They face Real Madrid in the return leg next Wednesday, but first up is a match against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Guardiola sanctioned a major rebuild in January as Man City were the biggest spender in the winter window, but Merson questioned their business in his prediction for the Newcastle match.

“The big problem for Man City is that they have to face Real Madrid just four days after this game. This is why the Premier League is tough,” Merson said in his Sportskeeda column.

“Real Madrid were in action against Atleti four days before their first leg against City, but that happens only once in a blue moon in La Liga.

“Newcastle at home will be a massive challenge for City. I don’t know what I will get from City anymore. The way City started that game against Real Madrid, they could have been 2-0 or even 3-0 down in the opening stages.

“Later they got a grip on things and looked like their best self before giving it away in the end. They are too up and down during games and that’s a problem.

“City have conceded plenty of late goals. This is the sign of an ageing team certain players get tired and it affects them. As a team, City don’t have a good 90 minutes in them anymore! These players have played so many matches over the last few seasons and that’s taking a toll on them now.”

“I’m not entirely convinced about City’s recruitment in January either.

“I like Omar Marmoush, but I think he will need time to become his best self in the Premier League. And Abdukodir Khusanov looks a bit lost at the moment if I’m honest!”

Merson added: “Newcastle will have one eye on the Carabao Cup final and that could be a problem in the race for the top four.

“The players could even hold themselves back due to the fear of getting injured and missing the cup final.

“I don’t see how Man City can win this game and I’d be shocked if Newcastle got beat, even though they are away from home. Prediction: City 1-2 Newcastle.”