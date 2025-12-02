Man City mistake gifts Tottenham perfect £27m transfer for all parties as signing ‘green light’ revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have been gift-wrapped a perfect £27m transfer after a Manchester City mistake, with a ‘green light’ given for a January deal…

It has been a damaging few weeks for Thomas Frank, who has been given an insight into how rough a gig it can be managing Spurs.

Frank has only had 21 games in charge across all competitions, but he has lost seven of these matches, he has already clashed with supporters and there are calls for him to be sacked.

The former Brentford boss is currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and it could get really ugly if/when Spurs lose against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

One of Frank’s several issues is the goalkeeping situation as supporters lost patience with Guglielmo Vicario, as he had a shocker in the weekend’s defeat to Fulham after also struggling against Arsenal and Manchester United.

These showings have seen Vicario fall in our ranking of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season, and Spurs should be looking for a new goalkeeper in January or next summer to at least provide strong competition for the erratic shot-stopper, who is among the ten players who are no longer untouchable.

And Spurs should look no further than Trafford to fix this situation.

£27m Trafford was one of Man City’s marquee signings in the summer, but his decision to re-join Pep Guardiola’s side over moving to Newcastle United quickly proved a major mistake.

This is because Man City opting to take advantage of the market by signing Gianluigi Donnarumma saw Trafford take and lose the No.1 jersey in the same transfer window.

In recent months, Trafford has firmly been the No.2 at Man City, has only had limited game time and has seen his chances of playing for England at next summer’s World Cup reduce significantly.

So it is hardly surprising that The Daily Mail are reporting that he ‘wants out’, while journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk says Spurs are working on a deal to sign him.

The report from TEAMtalk adds:

‘Sources close to the club reveal that Tottenham have greenlit exploratory talks [with Man City about Trafford], viewing the 23-year-old Englishman as a long-term successor [for Vicario] who could inject youth and Premier League pedigree into Thomas Frank’s side.’

This would really be the perfect deal for all parties.

Spurs would gain a goalkeeper with a far higher ceiling than Vicario as an upgrade on their current No.1 for a respectable fee, Man City would recoup most if not all of their fee for the former Burnley man and would still have Donnarumma, while Trafford would land a move to a Big Six club and have a lot more chances of playing consistently in the Premier League ahead of the World Cup and beyond.