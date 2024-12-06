Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has issued a brutal response to Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, boasting that he won trophies “cleanly”.

Man City returned to winning ways on Wednesday night as they earned a 3-0 win at the Etihad against Nottingham Forest.

This result ended their mini-crisis as Guardiola‘s side failed to win in seven matches across all competitions. The last game on this poor run was against Liverpool at Anfield as they were dominated in a 2-0 defeat.

Towards the end of this match, Guardiola was mocked by Liverpool supporters, who chanted: “You’re getting sacked in the morning.”

In response, a smiling Guardiola held up six fingers as he referenced how many Premier League titles he has won. Mourinho produced something similar towards the end of his time at Man Utd in 2018.

After the Liverpool game, Guardiola was asked whether history could repeat itself and this moment could lead to him leaving Man City soon. He then pointed out that he has won more Premier League titles than Mourinho.

Guardiola said: “I hope not in my case… He won three, I won six. But we are the same like that.

“We are together in the those situations. To make our fans know that we are much, much better than the people that sing that [Liverpool fans singing sacked in the morning]’.

“It [the gesture] was just to make our fans feel that what we have done is extraordinary. I want to prove that we are an incredible football club. Sooner or later it’s going to be the end but I will try to extend as much as possible for the best of my club.”

Mourinho has issued a response to Guardiola, boasting that he won “fairly and cleanly”. This is in reference to Man City facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

He said: “Guardiola said something to me yesterday. He won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly.

“If I lost, I want to congratulate my opponent because he was better than me. I don’t want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits.”

After beating Forest, Guardiola insisted Man City – who are nine points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool – “have to fight” and “accept it like a challenge”.

“They want it – I know they want it every single day – I don’t have any doubts, but we are not getting results, and we have to get results, and this is the reality,” Guardiola said.

“They are not going to come to me saying ‘I don’t believe anymore; I don’t believe what we have done’. That doesn’t happen and it will not happen.

“I want to help them find the way to be consistent and win games – this is what we have to do and what is going to happen, is going to happen. Otherwise I would not decide or still be there with the players for longer.

“I had in my head my destiny that I wanted to extend because I believe I want to continue to do that,. But of course, the results [are key] – all the managers who are in this situation know and for me, it’s the first time in my career, but what can I do?

“I have to accept it like a challenge, prove to myself that we can help them. The players know it. I want to be here. If they want me, fine. We have to fight.”