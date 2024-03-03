Man City must win these five matches to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title
Manchester City are looking to win another Premier League title as the season enters its final furlong – but which of their remaining fixtures look like defining their chances of silverware in 2023-24?
Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t quite hit the heights of their historic treble-winning campaign last year, but remain firmly in the hunt for more silverware this season – and both Liverpool and Arsenal will be fretfully looking over their shoulders.
We’ve identified five matches that may define whether City win their fourth successive Premier League title.