Man City will never be ‘as big’ as Man Utd but pundit tips two players to expose Ten Hag’s ‘weak’ side

Manchester City have bluntly been told that they will never be “as big” as Manchester United ahead of this weekend’s derby at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have dominated English football over the past ten years and they completed the treble last season.

They are the favourites to win the Premier League title once again this season, while Man Utd are likely to miss out on the Champions League places following their dreadful start to the season.

Man Utd and Man City face off at Old Trafford in the first Manchester derby of the season on Sunday. Ahead of this fixture, ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has explained why he thinks City are “never going to be as big” as their local rivals.

“Manchester United and Liverpool are going to be the biggest clubs in the UK forever because of their history – it’s as simple as that,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport.

“I don’t care how many trophies you win – you could win 10 Champions Leagues and you are never going to be as big as Manchester United. There’s only one team in Manchester, and that’s Man United.

“History is what matters. Never in a million years are Manchester City going to be as big as Manchester United. We could be playing in 40, 50, 100 more years, we could even be playing on another planet, and United will be bigger than City. City can’t even fill their own ground! Football goes round in cycles – Manchester City are having their time now because they’ve got Pep Guardiola in charge – but I believe Man United will come back, because they’re Man United.

“You can’t compare Manchester City to the likes of Real Madrid. Real Madrid and Barcelona are always going to be Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Liverpool and Manchester United are always going to be Liverpool and Manchester United – no matter what decade. They’re still the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester City are owned by a state and they’ve got Pep Guardiola as their manager, but let me tell you, that will eventually change.”

Despite this, O’Hara is fully expecting an “emphatic victory” this weekend as Erling Haaland – who is (unsurprisingly) the leading goalscorer in 2023 – and Julian Alvarez are “going to have a field day”.

“I can’t see any way in which Manchester United get a result from this game and I would advise that United fans watch it from behind the sofa,” O’Hara added.

“They’ve been so poor recently in losing to Palace, then scraping past Brentford and Sheffield United. I can’t see them doing anything in this game.

“I think Manchester City are going to rock up to Old Trafford and absolutely turn them over. They’ve been the far superior Manchester side for years now and I don’t expect that to change on Sunday.

“I think it is going to be an emphatic Manchester City victory. When you look at how weak United are defensively, the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are going to have a field day.”

