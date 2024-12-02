Neville makes ‘beyond ridiculous’ claim about Man City as Guardiola ‘snapped’ against Liverpool

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks it would be “beyond ridiculous” now for Man City to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title.

The Citizens lost 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday as the Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points over second-placed Arsenal.

Man City, who were second until the weekend’s fixtures, are now 11 points adrift of Arne Slot’s men as they look to defend their Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now lost four Premier League matches in a row, while they are winless in their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

Guardiola got taunted by Liverpool fans during the match with a “sacked in the morning” chant before the Man City boss responded by holding up six fingers, representing each Premier League title he’s won since moving to England.

And Neville thinks Guardiola “sort of snapped” on Sunday with his reaction to the Liverpool fans and reckons it would be “beyond ridiculous” for Man City to win the Premier League title now.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “But Pep Guardiola’s got control, he’s got complete control of the club, he’s extended his contract and I think he’s probably waiting for that January transfer window, and the June-July transfer window, for it to get to a point whereby he can rebuild and shape a new team in the next couple of seasons.

“You saw him at the end there with the six up, I quite like it. I think that people may say, oh look, Pep’s sort of snapped, but actually he’s entitled to smirk, he’s entitled to say we’ve won six. He’ll not feel great about it, but he’s got to a point where he thinks, he realises, right okay, I’m here, I’ve got to take my hits, I’m getting a clip round the ear-type thing in front of everybody, and he has to pull his way out of it.

“I’m sure he’ll be thinking already about how he moulds a new team. Firstly he’ll be thinking about how can they, from this position, win a Premier League title. I don’t think they can.

“This would be Pep Guardiola’s greatest ever title if they won it after today. It would be beyond ridiculous if they were to win it from being 11 points behind. Liverpool would have had to have completely folded, and City would have had to have arrested this, what looks like a decline of this team at this moment in time.”