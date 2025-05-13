This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester City have made a major change to their home kit for the first time in 130 years.

The new Manchester City home shirt for 2025/26 will include a white sash for the first time in the club’s history after the design was previously only ever included on the away kit.

Puma launched the kit today priced at £120 for the players' 'Authentic' version and £85 for the standard adult shirt.

The kit features traditional Manchester City sky blue, which has been used for the club’s home shirts since the 1893/94 season, but for the first time it also features a horizontal white sash across the front.

The sash has appeared on Manchester City away shirts before. A blue and red sash first appeared on the white away shirt in 1973 and black and red sashes have been used on away and third kits ever since.

The club says it will wear the new design in July for the Club World Cup in the US.

City launched the new kit with a video filmed at a local social club. Squad members including Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias. The advert also features Pep Guardiola, which should put an end to rumours he may leave the club this summer.

The video does not feature a handful of stars whose City future may be in doubt coming into the summer transfer window. Kevin De Bruyne has already confirmed his departure from the club and he was snubbed in the video showcasing the kit for next season.

Bernardo Silva is also rumoured to be considering his future and he was a notable absentee from the video, which focused more on City’s young academy talent such as Oscar Bobb.

Alongside the new shirt City also launched a pre-match kit with a white and sky blue pattern, retro-style tracksuit tops and dark blue hoodies as part of the new home kit range.