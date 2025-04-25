According to reports, there has been a ‘new legal twist’ in the Manchester City vs Premier League situation with a new case scheduled.

Since the start of 2023, Man City have been embroiled in a bitter war with the Premier League.

This started as Pep Guardiola‘s team were referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

This complicated case is still ongoing and it’s unclear when a verdict will be announced, but Man City have remained confident of their innocence.

If the case goes against Man City, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

The two sides have also had another legal situation to consider, though.

Last summer, Man City launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League, campaigning for Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules to be removed.

Man City were eventually successful as the APT regulations were deemed unlawful and became “void and unenforceable”.

Despite this, the Premier League have continued to fight and a recent report claimed the APT situation ‘could rumble on for another year’ with a new case set to start in October.

Now, Football Insider reports on this ‘new legal twist’ with a verdict on the ‘decision’ timeline.