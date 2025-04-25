Man City face ‘new legal twist’ with latest APT case tipped to ‘stretch into’ 2026 after ‘assault’ launch
According to reports, there has been a ‘new legal twist’ in the Manchester City vs Premier League situation with a new case scheduled.
Since the start of 2023, Man City have been embroiled in a bitter war with the Premier League.
This started as Pep Guardiola‘s team were referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.
This complicated case is still ongoing and it’s unclear when a verdict will be announced, but Man City have remained confident of their innocence.
If the case goes against Man City, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.
The two sides have also had another legal situation to consider, though.
Last summer, Man City launched an unprecedented legal battle against the Premier League, campaigning for Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules to be removed.
Man City were eventually successful as the APT regulations were deemed unlawful and became “void and unenforceable”.
Despite this, the Premier League have continued to fight and a recent report claimed the APT situation ‘could rumble on for another year’ with a new case set to start in October.
Now, Football Insider reports on this ‘new legal twist’ with a verdict on the ‘decision’ timeline.
‘Manchester City could have to wait until January before the independent panel publishes its decision in their associated party transaction (APT) case, sources have told Football Insider.
‘The Premier League issued proposed amendments that were later approved by the top-flight clubs at a meeting in November.
‘The case then took a new twist in February when the panel ruled the APT regulations in place between 2021 and 2024 were “void and unenforceable”.
‘However, the Premier League has insisted the ruling doesn’t impact the “valid operation” of the current APT rules following the changes made in November.
‘Man City have since submitted a new legal challenge as they look to overhaul the APT rules for a second time.
‘Sources have told Football Insider it will likely take at least two months before the panel reaches its decision, with the case potentially stretching into next January.’